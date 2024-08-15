Halifax bridge closed to all vehicles this weekend

The Angus L. Macdonald Bridge in Halifax will be closed to all vehicles this weekend due to multiple maintenance projects.

According to a news release from Halifax Harbour Bridges, the closure starts at 7 p.m. Friday and wraps up at 5:30 a.m. Sunday. The bicycle lane and pedestrian walkway will remain open.

The release says a further closure of the bridge may be required on Sept. 13, although details will be announced closer to that date.

