Halifax bridge closed to all vehicles this weekend

    The Angus L. Macdonald Bridge in Halifax will be closed to all vehicles this weekend due to multiple maintenance projects.

    According to a news release from Halifax Harbour Bridges, the closure starts at 7 p.m. Friday and wraps up at 5:30 a.m. Sunday. The bicycle lane and pedestrian walkway will remain open.

    The release says a further closure of the bridge may be required on Sept. 13, although details will be announced closer to that date.

