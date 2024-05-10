Halifax buys nearly 50 hectares of land for Shaw Wilderness Park

The Shaw Wilderness Park in Halifax is about get bigger.

In a news release, the Halifax Regional Municipality said it has bought four parcels of land landing roughly 46 hectares west of the park. The municipality said they will add most of this land to the park’s layout.

“The land being added to Shaw Wilderness Park will be incorporated into future park planning,” the release says. “This process will include public consultation, as well as collaboration with the Nature Conservancy of Canada, which partnered with the municipality in establishing the original Shaw Wilderness Park lands.”

Approximately 46 hectares of undeveloped land near Shaw Wilderness Park. (Source: Halifax Regional Municipality)Approximately 10 hectares located near existing utilities and streets will be retained for possible future uses.

