Halifax closing five homeless encampments

People living in five encampments across the Halifax Regional Municipality have less than three weeks to vacate the premises.

According to a Wednesday news release from Halifax, the municipality is closing and de-designating five of the 11 encampments in the region “because better options now exist.” People staying at encampments at Grand Parade, Victoria Park, Saunders Park, the Geary Street green space, and the Correctional Centre Park in Lower Sackville must leave those areas by Feb. 26.

“The municipality remains committed to ensuring those sleeping rough are provided better alternatives, working toward having safer, long-term housing options for everyone who needs them. Indoor facilities are a better option than sleeping rough,” the release states. “They offer much needed supports and provide a warm space, electricity, running water, showers, laundry services, regular meals and a place to store belongings.

“From a public health and safety perspective, access to safe drinking water, sanitary services, and environments free of rodents, physical, biological and fire hazards is important.”

Last month, the province opened a $3 million emergency shelter at the Halifax Forum and Community Services Minister Trevor Boudreau expressed frustration over the fact many of the beds were left empty.

“We have a space that is available, we have capacity there right now, we know that being in a warm place, a safe place, it's a safer place than being outside in a tent where you’re in the elements or there’s risk of fire,” Boudreau previously told CTV News.

In late January, a person was injured by a fire at the Grand Parade encampment. In the release, the municipality said fire crews have responded to more than 110 calls for service in relation to the encampments, included multiple tent fires, in the last year.

“Encampments pose a danger to the community at large,” the release says. “There has been violence arising from encampments, accumulations of human feces, biohazardous waste, weapons and drug paraphernalia surrounding encampments, significant food waste leading to issues with rodents, as well as uncontrolled fires and propane cylinder explosions.

“The number of calls to 311, as well as calls for service to police and fire, have increased significantly over the past year. The type of calls range from reports of litter and the presence of new encampments to emergency calls related to emergency medical issues, fires, assaults and weapons.”

Halifax also de-designated Beaufort Avenue Park and Martins Park on Wednesday, claiming they have not been used for outdoor sheltering since they were initially designated last fall.

The release says supports including transportation of people and belongings and information about shelter services, have been made available to people living in encampments.

“The municipality will continue to treat people experiencing homelessness with dignity while working to find ways to best support them within its capacity and scope,” the release says. “This includes enhanced efforts on the ground, collaborating with Street Navigators, the province and its service providers to actively work with and offer supports to anyone experiencing homelessness in the Halifax region.”

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.