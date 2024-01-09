Halifax cracking down on residents filling in local waterway

Nancy Anningson likes what she sees when she looks out over the Northwest Arm in Halifax and she doesn't want it to change.

“In my mind, the perfect solution would be no infilling in the Northwest Arm as a start,” says Anningson, who is with the Ecology Action Centre.

A new proposal from Halifax city staff comes close to doing just that.

“It’s overdue, it’s taking a long time to get to this point,” says councillor Patty Cuttell.

The public will have a chance to voice their feelings Tuesday night on an amendment to the municipal planning strategy that would prohibit infilling the 155 water-lots along the arm.

“The Northwest Arm is used for recreation by kayakers, canoes, sailors even swimmers,” Cuttell says. “It’s a common area and protecting it from infill protects the public interest in being able to use that space.”

But there are exceptions.

Infilling could be permitted to build public infrastructure, utility use, for a publicly owned or operated ferry terminal, for public parks , municipal, provincial, and national historic sites and monuments and if property owners need to build a retaining wall to protect their property.

It's the last one that concerns Anningson.

“We have to do that really well because people are really good at exploiting land use bylaws and finding soft spots,” she says.

Halifax councillor Shawn Cleary is confident that won't happen and he says these amendments are coming just in time.

“Thankfully, there’s only been a few applications that have come in and have been infilled, but there are two in the hopper right now on the minister's desk as I understand it, and there could be many more,” he says.

Applications that will now be looked at with even more scrutiny.

