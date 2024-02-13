ATLANTIC
    • Halifax declares overnight parking ban for Valentine’s Day

    As Halifax prepares for an incoming snowstorm, the municipality is declaring an overnight parking ban for Wednesday.

    According to a news release from the municipality, the parking ban will be in effect from 1 to 6 a.m. in Zone 1 — Central and Zone 2 — Non-Central to allow crews to clear sidewalks and streets.

    Vehicles cannot be parked on municipal streets during parking bans. Any vehicles that interfere with snow-clearing operations can be towed.

