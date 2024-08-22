Halifax demands company remove barriers from Dartmouth Cove trail

The Halifax Regional Municipality is demanding a company remove the barriers it allegedly placed on the Harbour Trail in Dartmouth on Wednesday.

According to a letter from a solicitor for the municipality, the company that “unlawfully placed” the barriers at the end of Old Ferry Road must remove them by noon Friday. If they fail to do so by the deadline, the municipality will take them away at the company’s expense.

“My client has not authorized the placement of these structures, and their presence on the property constitutes an unauthorized encroachment,” the letter reads.

On Wednesday, Bruce Wood, CFO of Atlantic Road Construction and Paving (ARCP), confirmed to CTV News Atlantic the company put up a temporary safety fence on the trail to work on the property for seven-to-14 days.

Woods did not provide details on the kind of work at the property.

Dartmouth South MLA Claudia Chender said the company initially installed metal fences, but members of the public removed them. She said the company later returned and put up concrete barricades.

"They are illegally blockading the land," she said. "This is bully intimidation. There are ways in and around these barricades but it’s not safe, it’s not legal."

ARCP was set to start an infill project at Dartmouth Cove, a project that drew heavy criticism from the public and politicians. Earlier this year, Transport Canada began the steps to rescind ARCP’s approval to dump 100,000 cubic metre of pyritic slate at the cove.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.