ATLANTIC
More

    • Halifax diver makes splash on Conan O'Brien podcast

    Sean McMullen is used to uncovering interesting things, but even he was surprised by what he found in his inbox one day: an invitation to Conan O’Brien’s podcast.

    “I got an email saying, ‘Conan would like to meet you,’” McMullen told CTV’s Katie Kelly. “All of the sudden it was a super nervous week of my life.”

    Sean McMullen has explored Nova Scotia's waters as Saltwater Sean. (Courtesy: Saltwater Sean)McMullen, best known as Saltwater Sean, is a diver who has explored the waters of Nova Scotia to clean up discarded and forgotten items. His popularity on social media helped snag him a spot on the popular Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast, which put out his episode on Jan. 4.

    “We riffed and at one point I actually made him laugh and I melted,” McMullen said. “I did invite him to come (here). We’d love to have (him) out to Halifax.”

    During his underwater travels McMullen has uncovered DVD players, laptops, air conditioners, microwaves, and even old bottles from Halifax’s history.

    “It’s about getting in the water, looking for stuff, cleaning up trash, and sharing it online,” he said. “It can have quite an impact on people if they see one guy or girl taking stuff out of the ocean and making an effort to clean it up.”

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tax breaks you should know about for 2024

    It’s a new year, which means that the 2023 tax year is officially over and Canadians can begin filing their tax returns. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew shares some of the most important tax breaks you should look into this tax season and review some of the key changes to Canada’s tax code for 2024.

    Ikea recalls charger due to thermal burn and electric shock hazards

    Ikea has recalled one of its charger products due to thermal burn and electric shock hazards caused by wear and tear. In a news release Wednesday, the Swedish multinational conglomerate said it's urging all customers who own the charger to stop using the product and to contact Ikea for a full refund.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News