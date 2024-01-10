Halifax diver makes splash on Conan O'Brien podcast
Sean McMullen is used to uncovering interesting things, but even he was surprised by what he found in his inbox one day: an invitation to Conan O’Brien’s podcast.
“I got an email saying, ‘Conan would like to meet you,’” McMullen told CTV’s Katie Kelly. “All of the sudden it was a super nervous week of my life.”
Sean McMullen has explored Nova Scotia's waters as Saltwater Sean. (Courtesy: Saltwater Sean)McMullen, best known as Saltwater Sean, is a diver who has explored the waters of Nova Scotia to clean up discarded and forgotten items. His popularity on social media helped snag him a spot on the popular Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast, which put out his episode on Jan. 4.
“We riffed and at one point I actually made him laugh and I melted,” McMullen said. “I did invite him to come (here). We’d love to have (him) out to Halifax.”
During his underwater travels McMullen has uncovered DVD players, laptops, air conditioners, microwaves, and even old bottles from Halifax’s history.
“It’s about getting in the water, looking for stuff, cleaning up trash, and sharing it online,” he said. “It can have quite an impact on people if they see one guy or girl taking stuff out of the ocean and making an effort to clean it up.”
