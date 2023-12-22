Halifax Emera Oval skating rink open for winter season
The Emera Oval skating rink in Halifax is open for the winter season.
According to a news release, the Oval, located in the Halifax Commons will be officially open at 4 p.m. on Friday. The outdoor surface is equal to three NHL hockey rinks, the release says.
There will be free skate and helmet rentals available.
The municipality will host a Skate with Santa from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. There will also be a skate from 10 p.m. to midnight on New Year’s Eve.
