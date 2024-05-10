ATLANTIC
    • Halifax ferry temporarily closed Saturday

    A Halifax Transit ferry is pictured. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV Atlantic) A Halifax Transit ferry is pictured. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV Atlantic)
    The Halifax ferry will have limited crossings on Saturday.

    According to a news release from Halifax Transit, there will be no crossings from the Alderney Landing and Halifax ferry terminals from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to staffing availability.

    There will be a shuttle service.

