Halifax hosts annual Atlantic women in law enforcement conference this year

One-hundred-and-eighty women from Nova Scotia and a few from Ontario attended the Atlantic Women in Law Enforcement (AWLE) conference in Halifax.

The conference focuses on initiating conversations that aim to break barriers and inspire change within the law enforcement community and navigating a male-dominated field as women.

“We wanted to talk about some of the changes we’re seeing in policing right now. There’s kind of a movement for culture change in policing,” said Halifax Regional Police Inspector Carolyn Nichols, who is also part of the committee that organized the event.

The women attending the conference have careers in border services, corrections, and policing.

For many years, women have made up less than 24 per cent of the law enforcement work force and are represented even less as rank increases.

“A lot of the time as women, we doubt ourselves. We think that we aren’t good enough and that we can’t do it, but really we can. So having all of these amazing female leaders in a room together, it’s empowering us to stand up,” said Stephanie Johnson, Inspector of Halifax Regional Police.

The challenges vary person-to-person.

“We do have examples of hyper-scrutiny and tokenism,” said Nichols.

Tamu Bracken, a former RCMP officer, began her career in the force in 1996 and retired in 2022. She said it was challenging for to be accepted by her coworkers. “I felt like the males didn’t want me around because I was a woman and so I had to prove that I wasn’t afraid and that I was willing to get in there and get my hands dirty like everyone else.”

She said while there are changes that occurred as she progressed in her career, she noticed female officers were often being assigned sexual assault and domestic cases. “Not every woman wants to be the lead investigator for sexual assault. It should be fair amongst everyone on your team.”

In her 26 years, Bracken noticed changes throughout her career. She said she saw new female recruits did not have to prove themselves to their co-workers like she once had. “I saw new recruits coming in and they were treated like everyone else.”

Bracken said to overcome the challenges she faced, she persevered, trusted her training and her coworkers, which made her work environment easier.

RCMP Corporal Holly Erv said the changes she sees are slow moving. “Change takes time. It takes time to change society in general, our mindset and how we believe people should act or present and it also takes time to change our own personal beliefs.”

Over a decade in the force, Erv said the challenges she faced is navigating the system. “The system is not perfect for everyone and sometimes it is difficult to navigate when you’re trying to make positive change and influence on out community and our neighbours.” She said other challenges she sees is trying to navigate balancing work and life with children and family.

President of Atlantic Women in Law Enforcement, Sharon Warren, said recruitment and retention is a challenge and while more women are considering law enforcement as a career but it’s still not enough. “We need to continue to support each other to allow little girls to understand that they can do this and they can take policing as a career as it is rewarding and challenging."

