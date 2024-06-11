Halifax Jazz Festival reveals full lineup for 38th event

Halifax will be humming with tunes from a wide variety of artists this summer as part of the 38th edition of the Jazz Festival.

According to a news release from the festival, the full lineup includes performances from big names like Killer Mike, Fitz and the Tantrums, Emmylou Harris, Matt Andersen and the Big Bottle of Joy, and more.

The festival runs from July 9 to 14.

The TD Main Stage on the Halifax waterfront will see:

Killer Mike with Universal Soul and LXVNDR and Tachichi on July 9

Fitz and the Tantrum with Ruby Waters on July 10

Emmylou Harris with Alan Syliboy and the Thundermakers on July 11

Matt Andersen and the Big Bottle of Joy and the War and Treaty on July 12

Charlotte Day Wilson with Nick Hakim on July 13

Rankin MacInnis’ Jazz Fest Jamboree with Aisling Dancers, Arenye, Basyl, Blanche Israel, Nicola Ariana, and Moneka Arabic Jazz on July 14

The St. Matthew’s United Church’s schedule includes:

Jill Barber on July 10

Eliana Cuevas and Jeremy Ledbetter on July 11

Julian Lage on July 12

Emmet Cohen Trio on July 13

The Carleton will have:

Tom Roach Quintet with Bellbird on July 10

Maryna Krut on July 11

Avataar on July 12

Laura Anglade on July 13

The Seahorse Tavern will have the Music Nova Scotia Summer Mashup on July 11 and the Liquor Store with Somewhere Soon on July 12.

There will also be the free Late Night Jam at the Local at 2037 Gottingen Street at 10:30 p.m. from July 10 to 13.

“It is no small feat to pull off an event like this and it is abundantly clear to me how much heart and soul goes into creating this experience for our audiences and artists, " said Tenille Goodspeed, executive director of the festival, in the release. “To our audience, I invite you to join us this year. We have free daytime shows and incredible evening performances and our festival is bursting at the seams with talent.

The Halifax Jazz Festival dates back to 1987 and it is the oldest and largest summer festival in Atlantic Canada.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.