Halifax Jazz Festival reveals full lineup for 38th event

    FILE - Killer Mike performs at the Shaky Knees Music Festival, May 5, 2023, at Central Park in Atlanta. (Source: Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP, File) FILE - Killer Mike performs at the Shaky Knees Music Festival, May 5, 2023, at Central Park in Atlanta. (Source: Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP, File)
    Halifax will be humming with tunes from a wide variety of artists this summer as part of the 38th edition of the Jazz Festival.

    According to a news release from the festival, the full lineup includes performances from big names like Killer Mike, Fitz and the Tantrums, Emmylou Harris, Matt Andersen and the Big Bottle of Joy, and more.

    The festival runs from July 9 to 14.

    The TD Main Stage on the Halifax waterfront will see:

    • Killer Mike with Universal Soul and LXVNDR and Tachichi on July 9
    • Fitz and the Tantrum with Ruby Waters on July 10
    • Emmylou Harris with Alan Syliboy and the Thundermakers on July 11
    • Matt Andersen and the Big Bottle of Joy and the War and Treaty on July 12
    • Charlotte Day Wilson with Nick Hakim on July 13
    • Rankin MacInnis’ Jazz Fest Jamboree with Aisling Dancers, Arenye, Basyl, Blanche Israel, Nicola Ariana, and Moneka Arabic Jazz on July 14

    The St. Matthew’s United Church’s schedule includes:

    • Jill Barber on July 10
    • Eliana Cuevas and Jeremy Ledbetter on July 11
    • Julian Lage on July 12
    • Emmet Cohen Trio on July 13

    The Carleton will have:

    • Tom Roach Quintet with Bellbird on July 10
    • Maryna Krut on July 11
    • Avataar on July 12
    • Laura Anglade on July 13

    The Seahorse Tavern will have the Music Nova Scotia Summer Mashup on July 11 and the Liquor Store with Somewhere Soon on July 12.

    There will also be the free Late Night Jam at the Local at 2037 Gottingen Street at 10:30 p.m. from July 10 to 13.

    “It is no small feat to pull off an event like this and it is abundantly clear to me how much heart and soul goes into creating this experience for our audiences and artists, " said Tenille Goodspeed, executive director of the festival, in the release. “To our audience, I invite you to join us this year. We have free daytime shows and incredible evening performances and our festival is bursting at the seams with talent.

    The Halifax Jazz Festival dates back to 1987 and it is the oldest and largest summer festival in Atlantic Canada.

