Halifax launches mobile transit payment app

Halifax Transit has released a new fare payment app that will allow passengers to purchase tickets or passes.

According to a news release from the Halifax Regional Municipality, HFXGO is a version of Masabi’s JustRide payment platform and it will let people maintain a balance, access exclusive new pass options, and show virtual tickets or passes to a transit operator or ferry security staff prior to boarding.

Passengers can still purchase paper tickets and passes, or pay with cash.

The app is available in the Google Play Store and the App Store.

Halifax says the launch of the mobile app is phase one of an ongoing project. Phase two will involve the installation on onboard validators.