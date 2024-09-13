Halifax library workers reach tentative agreement to end strike

Halifax Public Libraries (HPL) and the Nova Scotia Union of Public and Private Employees (NSUPE) Local 14 have reached a tentative agreement, potentially putting an end to a two-week long strike that saw more than 300 workers walk off the job.

According to a joint statement from HPL and NSUPE, both parties struck a tentative agreement on “outstanding issues” on Friday. The union members and library board will soon vote on the deal and, if it is approved, library workers could be back on the job next Thursday.

“We are incredibly thankful for the public support received. We look forward to returning to work and continuing to provide the services our communities depend on,” said Christina Covert, president of NSUPE Local 14, in the statement.

Halifax library workers went on strike on Aug. 26, shutting down all HPL branches. The union said it was seeking better wages and a secure future for workers.

The union and HPL have been exchanging proposals for a new collective agreement since October 2023.

