ATLANTIC
More

    • Halifax mayor not running in upcoming election

    Mayor Mike Savage announced he will not run in the 2024 municipal election. (Source: Paul Hollingsworth/CTV News Atlantic) Mayor Mike Savage announced he will not run in the 2024 municipal election. (Source: Paul Hollingsworth/CTV News Atlantic)
    Share

    Mayor Mike Savage will simply be Mike Savage after the Halifax municipal election this year.

    Savage announced he won’t be running in the election this fall at a news conference on Tuesday.

    “Twelve years is long enough,” Savage said. “For the next 8 months I will continue to do this job with enthusiasm.

    “I thank my colleagues on this council and those I have served with before.”

    Savage, a former MP for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour, was initially elected mayor in 2012. He was most recently re-elected in 2020 for his third term.

    “Our city has a bright future,” Savage said.

    In a statement from the Nova Scotia government, Premier Tim Houston thanked Savage for his service as mayor.

    “Mike has a passion for his community and has been a valuable partner as we tackle the challenges of growth in Halifax Regional Municipality,” Houston said in the statement. “I look forward to continuing to work with him as he finishes his term and wish him all the best for the next chapter.”

    More to come...

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH Have a cough that won't go away? This could be why

    Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report

    It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News