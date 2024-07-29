Halifax opens 2 new designated encampment sites

The Halifax Regional Municipality opened two new designated encampment sites on Monday, growing the total amount of official sites in the region to six.

According to a news release from the municipality, the new sites are located at Cogswell Park in Halifax and the Geary Street green space in Dartmouth, N.S.

“Simultaneous to the opening of these designated locations, Street Navigators and outreach workers are engaging with those experiencing homelessness who are in non-designated areas, to help with relocating,” the release says. “The municipality has explored other options, including privately owned land and sought other space for encampments from provincial and federal governments. The municipality does not support encampments or tenting as a solution to the homelessness crisis. “These locations are a temporary measure until appropriate sheltering and housing options become available from the Province of Nova Scotia.”

Halifax Regional Council approved nine potential designated locations earlier this month. The list included the Halifax Common and Point Pleasant Park, which drew criticism from Premier Tim Houston, calling the idea “completely nuts.”

"When I saw some of the sites that the (Halifax Regional Municipality) has designated, I almost fell off my chair," he said at the time.

The release says the municipality will inform the public if any potential sites are opened as designated encampment locations.

“As part of the planning required before opening any new designated location, risk assessments were completed by Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency and site preparation will be completed today at both locations,” the release says. “People sleeping rough at these locations will be offered supports, including portable toilets, waste collection, bottled water distribution and seasonal maintenance.”

The other current designated encampment locations are:

Barrington Street

Green Road Park

Lower Flinn Park

University Avenue

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.