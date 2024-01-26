Halifax overnight parking ban declared for Saturday

ATLANTIC
    A No Parking sign can be seen in Innisfil, Ont. on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 (CTV News) A No Parking sign can be seen in Innisfil, Ont. on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 (CTV News)
    Halifax Regional Municipality residents will have to take their vehicles off the streets Saturday morning as crews work on snow removal.

    According to a news release from the city, an overnight winter parking ban will be in effect in Zone 1 — Central and Zone 2 — Non-Central from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. as crews clear sidewalks and streets.

    Vehicles must be parked off municipal streets during the ban. Any vehicles that interfere with snow-clearing operations can be towed.

    Winter parking bans in the city can be declared until March 31.

