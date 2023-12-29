Halifax police arrest man with drugs, cash after short pursuit

Halifax Regional Police caught a 31-year-old man with alleged quantities of drugs and money after a short chase on Thursday.

According to a news release, a driver of a vehicle tried to flee officers conducting an investigation on Ross Street around 11:15 a.m. Police stopped the vehicle from leaving and the man fled on foot only to be arrested after a brief pursuit.

Police allegedly seized more than $5,000 in cash along with “quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine.”

Jeremy William Coleman was set to appear in court on Friday to face charges of:

flight from peace officer – failure to stop motor vehicle or vessel while being pursued

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

assault with a weapon

two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

resisting arrest

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.