    • Halifax police arrest man with drugs, cash after short pursuit

    Halifax Police

    Halifax Regional Police caught a 31-year-old man with alleged quantities of drugs and money after a short chase on Thursday.

    According to a news release, a driver of a vehicle tried to flee officers conducting an investigation on Ross Street around 11:15 a.m. Police stopped the vehicle from leaving and the man fled on foot only to be arrested after a brief pursuit.

    Police allegedly seized more than $5,000 in cash along with “quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine.”

    Jeremy William Coleman was set to appear in court on Friday to face charges of:

    • flight from peace officer – failure to stop motor vehicle or vessel while being pursued
    • possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
    • assault with a weapon
    • two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
    • resisting arrest

