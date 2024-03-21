Halifax Regional Police is investigating a suspected “drug ingestion” at an elementary school on Wednesday.

According to Const. John MacLeod, officers responded to Springvale Elementary School in connection to the possible drug ingestion around 2:45 p.m. A student allegedly brought packages of labeled cannabis edible from home and shared them with four other students.

The students went to hospital for treatment.

MacLeod said the investigation is ongoing, but nothing criminal is anticipated at this time.

