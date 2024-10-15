ATLANTIC
    • Halifax police looking for man who tried to rob youths

    Halifax police are looking for a man who allegedly tried to rob youths on Oct. 11, 2024. (Source: RCMP) Halifax police are looking for a man who allegedly tried to rob youths on Oct. 11, 2024. (Source: RCMP)
    Halifax police are looking for a man who allegedly tried to rob four youths with a knife in Cole Harbour last week.

    Police responded to the attempted robbery at a Forest Hills Parkway recreational facility around 6:46 p.m. on Friday, according to an RCMP news release. Officers learned a man approached the group of youths near the pedway, displayed a knife and demanded jewelry from one of them.

    The man ran away when the youths said they were contacting security. There were no reported injuries.

    The man wore a mask over his face, a black jacket, black pants and yellow shoes. The weapon was described as a serrated, eight-to-10-inch bread knife.

    Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police at 902-490-5020, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

