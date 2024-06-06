ATLANTIC
More

    • Halifax police looking for missing man suffering from Alzheimer’s, dementia

    Sidney Handley is pictured. (Source: Halifax Regional Police) Sidney Handley is pictured. (Source: Halifax Regional Police)
    Share

    Halifax Regional Police is looking for a missing man who suffers from Alzheimer’s and dementia.

    According to a news release from police, Sidney Handley, 74, was reported missing by his care workers at 2:23 p.m. on Thursday. He was last seen in the area of 1796 Summer Street in Halifax.

    Handley is described as a Caucasian male with a medium build and white bushy hair. He standings five-foot-two and was seen wearing a red-and-white winter jacket, dark-coloured pants and a baseball cap.

    “Halifax Regional Police and Mr. Handley's care givers are concerned for his safety and wellbeing however there is no information to suggest that there is concern for foul play,” the release reads.

    Anyone with information on Handley is asked to call police at 902-490-5020.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News