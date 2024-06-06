Halifax police looking for missing man suffering from Alzheimer’s, dementia

Halifax Regional Police is looking for a missing man who suffers from Alzheimer’s and dementia.

According to a news release from police, Sidney Handley, 74, was reported missing by his care workers at 2:23 p.m. on Thursday. He was last seen in the area of 1796 Summer Street in Halifax.

Handley is described as a Caucasian male with a medium build and white bushy hair. He standings five-foot-two and was seen wearing a red-and-white winter jacket, dark-coloured pants and a baseball cap.

“Halifax Regional Police and Mr. Handley's care givers are concerned for his safety and wellbeing however there is no information to suggest that there is concern for foul play,” the release reads.

Anyone with information on Handley is asked to call police at 902-490-5020.

