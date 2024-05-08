Halifax police looking for missing woman, child from Quebec

ATLANTIC
    Halifax Regional Police is looking for a missing 26-year-old woman and a six-year-old child from Quebec.

    According to a news release from police, Anna Musabyimana was reported missing from Trois-Rivières, Quebec earlier this week and investigators believe she may be in the Halifax area with her daughter Rebecca Irankunda.

    Police do not suspect foul play, but are concerned for their wellbeing.

    Musabyimana is described as Black, standing five-feet-two-inches with a thin build, brown eyes and short black hair. Irankunda is described as Black with short black hair and brown eyes.

    The release says Musabyimana’s first language is Kinyarwanda. She speaks some Swahili and does not speak English.

    Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call police at 902-490-5020, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

