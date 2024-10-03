Halifax pulls dozens of buses off the road after wheel falls off

Dozens of Halifax Transit buses are out of service after a wheel came off one during service on Thursday.

Halifax Transit investigated the bus and learned faulty equipment used to torque the wheels was at fault, according to a news release from the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Forty-three buses, including Access-A-Bus, have been taken out of service “out of an abundance of caution.” Mechanics will re-toque the wheels on-site and the work is expected to take several hours.

“Regular operations will resume when it is safe to do so,” the release reads. “We recognize the inconvenience this will cause and thank passengers and Operators for their patience.”

