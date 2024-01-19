Halifax RCMP investigate alleged hate-motivated attack outside restaurant

A 31-year-old man is facing weapon and assault charges after an alleged hate-motivated incident in Middle Sackville, N.S., on Wednesday.

According to a news release from the RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment, police responded to a reported assault outside a restaurant just before 9 p.m.

Police say two men were involved in a verbal altercation and one of the men used racial slurs and attacked the other man with a sensory irritant before fleeing the scene on foot. The 30-year-old victim suffered minor injuries.

Police found the man at the Halifax Transit terminal on Cobequid Road and arrested him around 11:15 p.m.

The release says the incident could have been motivated by hate based on the victim’s race.

Scott Alonzo Merk was charged with:

assault with a weapon

possession of a weapon contrary to an order

unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Merk was remanded into custody and he is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 8.