Halifax Salvation Army opens toy distribution centre

Santa’s elves might be busy in the North Pole, but the Salvation Army workers in Halifax are no slouches, either.

The Salvation Army is officially opening its toy distribution centre on Friday, welcoming more than 360 families through the doors.

“We’re able to celebrate and support these families as they choose their gifts,” said Keely Brower, director of community and family services.

For the first time, the distribution centre will allow families to shop the aisles and pick the perfect present for their children. The centre will also offer food items.

“It’s that little bit extra we’re able to give this year,” Brower said. “The team has been working incredibly hard to make this happen.”

Brower said the centre is still in need of volunteers and they’ve put out a call to the community for help.

“You can be a Christmas elf, we even have stuff for you to dress up,” she said. “The need is growing and we’re seeing more need than we did last year.”

