Halifax Scotiabank Centre undergoes major upgrades to boost 'fan experience'
Halifax's Scotiabank Centre recently underwent major upgrades for the benefit those hitting the ice and the fans visiting the multi-purpose facility.
"The Mooseheads (hockey team) has made some significant investments in the fan experience in the building," said Suzanne Fougere, executive vice-president of Scotiabank Centre Events East, during an interview with CTV Atlantic's Crystal Garrett.
Those investments include:
- a 1,400 pound "moose head" set piece overlooking the ice that measures 16-feet wide and 12-feet tall
- 79 solo tubes installed on the glass around the ice help light up the rink when turned on
The new moose head set piece in the Halifax Scotiabank Centre is pictured. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)
"So that moose… it is a custom-made moose that was made special for them by an artist in British Columbia," said Fougere. "It lights up, it blows smoke and when they score a goal, when they're doing their opening sequence introducing the team, it's now going to become a key part of the experience. And I will tell you, kids love it. They were going crazy for it last weekend."
Fougere says the new additions are similar to what you would experience during an NHL game.
"And the kind of fan experience that people are looking for. The quality of play was amazing last Friday night. The Mooseheads did an amazing job. They won," said Fougere.
"And then you would also have all these enhancements that just create a great sense of energy and just a really fun night for families and for people who are fans of the Mooseheads."
The centre, along with the Halifax Regional Municipality, started ice plant renovations last spring to replace the previous ice plant.
Fougere says the new system is the largest refrigerated ice production system installed in Canada to date.
"So that allows our team to make sure that we control the cold quality of the ice surface, so for the players, like the Mooseheads, or curling, or skating, it's really important that the quality's great for them so that they can compete at their highest level," said Fougere.
Fougere says the new system, which cost $12.5 million, is also far more energy efficient than the last.
"So, we'll be able to reduce our water consumption and our overall energy use. So, it's been a pretty significant investment in the quality of the surface, but also towards making those changes that allow us to be more environmentally friendly."
The Scotiabank Centre is a 46-year-old venue with a seating capacity of more than 10,500. It is fully accessible to persons with disabilities, fully air-conditioned, and includes 47 Skyboxes, premium seating lounges and executive suites.
The facility is the home of the Halifax Mooseheads, the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo and the Halifax Thunderbirds.
For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
opinion The enemy of Kamala Harris's enemy: A full-frontal assault to subdue Trump's MAGA movement
With less than three weeks before the U.S. election, Washington political analyst Eric Ham highlights a full-frontal assault on the Trump's MAGA movement by Liz Cheney and a cadre of disaffected Republicans.
These are the top trending Halloween costumes in Canada, according to Google
According to Google search data, the top Halloween costumes trending in Canada include everything from Taylor Swift for kids to the Joker and Harley Quinn for couples.
If your Apple Watch alerts you to sleep apnea, here's what it means and what to do next
Already multitool smart devices, Apple Watches added another buzzworthy feature last month: an app to detect sleep apnea.
South Korean intelligence says North is sending troops to aid Russia's war in Ukraine: reports
South Korea's spy agency said Friday that North Korea has dispatched troops to support Russia's war against Ukraine, a development that could bring a third country into the war and intensify a standoff between North Korea and the West.
Montrealer ordered to pay $35,000 fine for not declaring luxury watch at border
A Montreal business owner will have to pay a hefty fine after he imported a luxury watch without declaring it to customs.
Robert Pickton's handwritten book seized after his death in hopes of uncovering new evidence
A handwritten book was seized from B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton's prison cell following his death earlier this year, raising hopes of uncovering new evidence in a series of unprosecuted murders.
King Charles III's visit rekindles Australia's debate on ending ties to the monarchy
King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived in Sydney on Friday for the first Australian visit by a reigning monarch in more than a decade, a trip that has rekindled debate about the nation's constitutional links to Britain.
Homelessness is not stopping this Halifax man from running for mayor
With a crowded field of 16 candidates vying to be Halifax's next mayor, candidates have not always found it easy to stand out. But one thing sets Andrew Goodsell apart and makes him uniquely positioned to comment on a central campaign issue: he is living rough in a tent in the city's south end.
Next Canada Child Benefit payment is this week: What families need to know
The next payment for the Canada Child Benefit is set to land in bank accounts this Friday, according to the Canada Revenue Agency
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Toronto senior caught in $27K roofing scam gets new roof from Good Samaritan company
A Toronto senior who paid $27,000 for a shoddy roofing job is relieved that more than 10 roof companies offered to help after seeing her story on CTV News Toronto.
-
Three-alarm fire destroys home in Toronto's Beaches neighbourhood
Toronto Fire will be investigating the cause of a three-alarm fire that gutted a Beaches home early Friday morning.
-
Stolen vehicle flips onto roof on Highway 401 in Mississauga
A stolen vehicle rolled over on Highway 401 in Mississauga and caused multiple lanes closures Friday morning, police say.
Calgary
-
Cause of SAIT death remains 'undetermined' following autopsy
Calgary police say despite an autopsy being conducted, it's not yet known what caused the death of a young woman at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology.
-
Crossfield resident wins $100K from scratch ticket
A Crossfield woman says she plans to take a vacation and tackle some household debt with a recent lottery win.
-
'My kids are really heartbroken': Calgary dad pleads with thieves who stole colourful car
A Calgary dad is pleading to have his modified 1999 Honda Civic returned after it was stolen by thieves in the community of Legacy over the Thanksgiving long weekend.
Edmonton
-
Rules on local political parties revealed 2 weeks before Bill 20 comes into effect
Alberta municipalities are getting their first look at new rules around local political parties and how they will be funded.
-
2 tractor trailers, pickup burned in suspicious fire east of Edmonton: RCMP
Fire crews from several communities were called to a fire on a rural property on Friday morning.
-
Kulak scores twice and McDavid gets first goal of season as Oilers beat Predators 4-2
Brett Kulak scored twice and Connor McDavid added his first goal of the season to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-2 victory over the reeling Nashville Predators on Thursday night.
Montreal
-
Five arrested in connection with extortion targeting Montreal businesses
Montreal police arrested five suspects following two separate investigations involving crimes targeting a Verdun bar and a downtown restaurant.
-
Fight in Montreal park leaves 3 injured
Three people were injured after an attack in a park in Montreal's east end Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
-
Man killed trying to grab his pet on Montreal's Highway 10
A man is dead, confirmed Quebec provincial police, after being struck by a car on Highway 10 in Brossard on Montreal's South Shore.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police delaying body camera pilot project to 2026 'at the earliest'
The Ottawa Police Service is delaying the rollout of body cameras on officers until 2026 "at the earliest," as it deals with financial pressures.
-
Ottawa doctors see spike in demand for sick notes from public servants
Some doctors in Ottawa say the pile of paperwork they're doing every day has been steadily growing as more public service workers seek doctor's notes in order to receive accommodations to work from home.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 18-20
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this weekend.
London
-
Have your say on London’s new ward boundaries
Londoners gathered at the South London Community Centre Thursday for one of several meetings put on by the city to discuss possible ward boundary changes and provide feedback.
-
Extensive damages caused in West Lorne residential fire
West Elgin fire crews say flames were pushing through the roof when they arrived on Graham Road just after 2:00 p.m.
-
Five people taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash
OPP closed a section of road in Middlesex County on Thursday morning following a crash.
Barrie
-
OPP bust one man after two vehicles stolen
A man is behind bars after allegedly stealing two vehicles in a 24-hour period.
-
Orillia man, 32, charged in Highway 12 crash that claimed senior's life
An Orillia man has been arrested four months after a collision on Highway 12 in Ramara Township that police say claimed the life of a senior.
-
How to recognize the warning signs of online scams
On Thursday, provincial police issued a reminder to the public about the warning signs of fraud involving online transactions and financial transfers.
Northern Ontario
-
Company fined $80K after worker seriously injured at northern Ont. job site
A Quebec-based company that supplies hydro turbines and generators has been fined $80,000 after a millwright was critically injured at a job site last year in Iron Bridge, Ont.
-
Canadian former Olympic snowboarder wanted in Ontario double homicide: DOJ
A Canadian former Olympic snowboarder who is suspected of being the leader of a transnational drug trafficking group that operated in four countries is wanted for allegedly orchestrating the murder of an 'innocent' couple in Ontario in 2023, authorities say.
-
Robert Pickton's handwritten book seized after his death in hopes of uncovering new evidence
A handwritten book was seized from B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton's prison cell following his death earlier this year, raising hopes of uncovering new evidence in a series of unprosecuted murders.
Kitchener
-
Ontario school board trustees under fire for $100K religious art purchase on Italy trip
Trustees with an Ontario school board are responding to criticism over a $45,000 trip to Italy, where they purchased more than $100,000 worth of religious statues.
-
Blood found on clothing in Erick Buhr's bedroom after his grandmother's death, police testify at trial
Two police officers took the stand Thursday to describe what they found on Erick Buhr's clothing after his grandmother, Viola Erb, was attacked.
-
Canadian former Olympic snowboarder wanted in Ontario double homicide: DOJ
A Canadian former Olympic snowboarder who is suspected of being the leader of a transnational drug trafficking group that operated in four countries is wanted for allegedly orchestrating the murder of an 'innocent' couple in Ontario in 2023, authorities say.
Windsor
-
Rakesh Naidu announces departure from Chamber of Commerce
The board said it is grateful for all that Rakesh has done during his tenure, particularly in championing resolutions on both the provincial and federal levels.
-
Passenger trips to take longer in Ontario and Quebec after CN rule change: Via Rail
Passengers riding on Via Rail's most heavily travelled corridor may endure a slower trip after Canadian National Railway Co. imposed restrictions on Via's new trains.
-
'Scary': shooting under investigation in east Riverside
Windsor police are investigating shots fired in a quiet east Riverside neighbourhood.
Winnipeg
-
Six bison killed in illegal hunt, Manitoba man charged: RCMP
A 52-year-old man has been charged after six bison were killed in an illegal hunt on a Manitoba farm.
-
'It's desperate times': Surge in strays and surrendered pets putting strain on animal shelters
There are 42 stray dogs in the care of the Winnipeg Animal Services – nearly double the facility’s normal capacity.
-
Winnipeg & Hallmark: A holiday movie happily ever after
Over the past several years, the Winnipeg has been the backdrop for dozens of Hallmark holiday movies and this year several more are being added to the growing list of feel-good, seasonal films that are Manitoba-shot.
Regina
-
Preserving the history of Saskatchewan small towns is this tech company's specialty
The image of a sleepy Saskatchewan small town with "not a lot going on" is a well-known anecdote. However, one Saskatchewan company is hoping to change that – and allow communities both on and off the beaten path to share their stories and advertise what they have to offer.
-
5-day-old baby found safe after Amber Alert cancelled, suspect in custody
An Amber Alert issued by Waskesiu Lake RCMP for a 5-day-old baby boy has been cancelled.
-
Sask. Party leader promises to swiftly introduce school changeroom policy if re-elected
Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe announced Thursday that if re-elected his party's 'first order of business' would be to introduce a policy that would ban 'biological males' from changing with 'biological females' in school changerooms.
Saskatoon
-
5-day-old baby found safe after Amber Alert cancelled, suspect in custody
An Amber Alert issued by Waskesiu Lake RCMP for a 5-day-old baby boy has been cancelled.
-
Saskatoon mayoral candidate Cary Tarasoff unveils financial platform with critiques of city spending
Saskatoon mayoral candidate Cary Tarasoff says it's time for the city to get its finances back on track after building a reputation of overspending and mismanaging costly projects.
-
Police investigating after human remains found in Prince Albert
The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating after unidentified human remains were found in the city.
Vancouver
-
David Eby reacts to B.C. billionaire Chip Wilson's pre-election op-ed
B.C. NDP Leader David Eby slammed his billionaire constituent Chip Wilson – again – on the campaign trail, following the publication of an op-ed by the Lululemon founder.
-
B.C. south and central coast under flood watch as atmospheric river approaches
Forecasters have elevated their warnings about an atmospheric river system that is expected to hit coastal British Columbia on Friday, bringing potential flooding, heavy rain and high winds.
-
Real estate agent submitted 'falsified' financial information on mortgage applications, B.C. regulator finds
The agency that regulates real estate agents in B.C. has cancelled the licences of a man and his personal real estate corporation after he admitted to using an unregistered mortgage broker and submitting "falsified income and savings information" on two mortgage applications.
Vancouver Island
-
David Eby reacts to B.C. billionaire Chip Wilson's pre-election op-ed
B.C. NDP Leader David Eby slammed his billionaire constituent Chip Wilson – again – on the campaign trail, following the publication of an op-ed by the Lululemon founder.
-
B.C. south and central coast under flood watch as atmospheric river approaches
Forecasters have elevated their warnings about an atmospheric river system that is expected to hit coastal British Columbia on Friday, bringing potential flooding, heavy rain and high winds.
-
CP Railway adjusts safety measures following B.C. train crash: safety board
The Transportation Safety Board says a mistake by a Canadian Pacific Railway supervisor set off a crash between a freight train and a railway work vehicle in Cache Creek, B.C.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.