ATLANTIC
More

    • Halifax snags $25K international art grant

    A mural in Trenton, New Jersey is pictured. (Source: Bloomberg Philanthropies) A mural in Trenton, New Jersey is pictured. (Source: Bloomberg Philanthropies)

    Halifax is one of 25 North American cities to secure a grant of up $25,000 to improve street safety and engage local communities through art and design.

    According to a news release from Bloomberg Philanthropies, Halifax was one of the cities chosen to receive a grant through the Asphalt Art Initiative, which received submissions from Canadian, American, and Mexican cities.

    Halifax’s proposed project is to shorten pedestrian crossing points and install curb extensions with street murals designed by children to encourage safer driving speeds.

    “The new Asphalt Art Initiative projects, to be installed in 2024, were chosen from more than 200 applications, and each addresses a particular challenge related to pedestrian and cyclist safety in their city,” the release states.

    Calgary was the only other Canadian city to receive a grant through the initiative.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NASA astronauts lost a bag of tools in space. Here's how to spot it

    NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.

    Poilievre, Guilbeault point fingers over Conservative farm fuel carbon tax bill

    Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault is calling out Pierre Poilievre's push to pass a bill seeking to scrap the carbon tax on farm fuels, saying that if the Conservative leader had 'any sense of moral decency,' he would 'admit' the fuel price currently only applies to a small percentage of farm fuels.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News