Halifax store see growing demand from Ukrainians fleeing war

The Nova Scotia Resettlement Society, now known as Nova Horizons, provides the everyday items needed by Ukrainians who are fleeing the Russian invasion of their country, and settling in Nova Scotia.

“It’s a wonderful country and I’m glad to be here,” says Denys Taran. “I like the city of Halifax, and also the Atlantic Ocean.”

Taran arrived in Halifax two months ago. He applied to the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel Program (CUAET) a year ago.

The program, which has helped 200,000 Ukrainians like Taran come to Canada, comes to an end on Sunday.

With the deadline looming, Becky Mason, the chair chair of Nova Horizons is starting to see a spike in the need for their services as people continue to escape war.

“Saturdays in February we were probably around 20-to-25 families who would come for support. Now we are 50-to-60,” says Mason.

That means volunteers will be working extra. Tuesday was Pat Bishara's first day at the store and she says she's ready to help.

“They’re coming here and it’s such a difficult time in their lives and the more we can do to help them out, whether it be volunteering in the store, helping them to adjust, I just felt the need to help out in some way,” Bishara said.

“It’s a big deal to come to a new country and to learn the language and to fit into the system,” adds fellow volunteer Savannah Metcalf. “I see such gratitude. They’re so happy to be here, they’re so happy to see what we offer,”

Taran is so grateful for the help his family received, he is now stepping in to help out.

“The people I see inside the Ukrainian store will stay good friends and we have wonderful conversation together and also maybe we’ll see exciting places together in Halifax,” he says.

Canada has received nearly a million applicants to the CUAET Program since 2022. All are subject to background checks before approval.

