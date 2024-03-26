Halifax store see growing demand from Ukrainians fleeing war
The Nova Scotia Resettlement Society, now known as Nova Horizons, provides the everyday items needed by Ukrainians who are fleeing the Russian invasion of their country, and settling in Nova Scotia.
“It’s a wonderful country and I’m glad to be here,” says Denys Taran. “I like the city of Halifax, and also the Atlantic Ocean.”
Taran arrived in Halifax two months ago. He applied to the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel Program (CUAET) a year ago.
The program, which has helped 200,000 Ukrainians like Taran come to Canada, comes to an end on Sunday.
With the deadline looming, Becky Mason, the chair chair of Nova Horizons is starting to see a spike in the need for their services as people continue to escape war.
“Saturdays in February we were probably around 20-to-25 families who would come for support. Now we are 50-to-60,” says Mason.
That means volunteers will be working extra. Tuesday was Pat Bishara's first day at the store and she says she's ready to help.
“They’re coming here and it’s such a difficult time in their lives and the more we can do to help them out, whether it be volunteering in the store, helping them to adjust, I just felt the need to help out in some way,” Bishara said.
“It’s a big deal to come to a new country and to learn the language and to fit into the system,” adds fellow volunteer Savannah Metcalf. “I see such gratitude. They’re so happy to be here, they’re so happy to see what we offer,”
Taran is so grateful for the help his family received, he is now stepping in to help out.
“The people I see inside the Ukrainian store will stay good friends and we have wonderful conversation together and also maybe we’ll see exciting places together in Halifax,” he says.
Canada has received nearly a million applicants to the CUAET Program since 2022. All are subject to background checks before approval.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Four bodies found on Sask. farm were parents and adult children, RCMP say
RCMP say the four adults found dead at a farm about five kilometres northeast of Neudorf, Sask. Sunday evening were all members of the same family.
Referencing 'In an emergency, break glass' signs, Bank of Canada official says, 'It's time to break the glass'
A senior Bank of Canada official says the need to improve productivity has reached an emergency level as the economy faces a future where inflation may be more of a threat than in the past few decades.
BREAKING Ontario to balance budget ahead of 2026 election, citing delay due to 'economic uncertainty'
Ontario is facing a larger than anticipated deficit but the Doug Ford government still plans to balance its books before the next provincial election.
Environment Canada issues alerts over heavy snowfall and freezing rain
Environment Canada has issued weather advisories for four provinces over freezing rain, poor air quality and heavy snowfall.
Cargo ship lost power before colliding with Baltimore bridge; 6 remain missing after collapse
A massive container ship lost power early Tuesday before crashing into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse into the frigid Patapsco River along with people and vehicles, officials said.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Just give it time, and Poilievre's stances can turn on a dime
Pierre Poilievre has discovered the charm of saying one thing and its opposite in successive interviews, says former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca, adding that it's a technique that could start to raise questions in the minds of the voting public about what the Conservative leader actually stands for.
Anne Hathaway had a miscarriage while acting as a pregnant woman onstage
Anne Hathaway has recounted a difficult moment in her journey to motherhood, saying she suffered a miscarriage in 2015 while acting in a play where she had 'to give birth onstage every night.'
Number of CRA employees fired for claiming CERB up to 232
The number of Canada Revenue Agency employees who have been fired for improperly claiming the COVID-era Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) continues to climb, reaching 232.
Archaeologists are now finding microplastics in ancient remains
Microplastics have been found in historic soil samples for the first time, according to a new study, potentially upending the way archaeological remains are preserved.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario to balance budget ahead of 2026 election, citing delay due to 'economic uncertainty'
Ontario is facing a larger than anticipated deficit but the Doug Ford government still plans to balance its books before the next provincial election.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING New medical school and helicopters: Here’s what else was in the 2024 Ontario budget
Here are some of the quirkier highlights from the 2024 Ontario budget.
-
Decades-old murder case of woman found in Ont. river delayed over concerns accused not fit for trial
After weeks of delays, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice has yet to determine whether the 82-year-old man accused of killing an American woman and dumping her body in a river in Ontario nearly 50 years ago is fit to stand trial.
Calgary
-
Calgary bus attack leaves youth with serious injuries
Calgary police say a 25-year-old man has been charged after a youth was attacked and left with serious injuries to his face earlier this month.
-
Calgary father found guilty of manslaughter in the death of his infant son
A Calgary father was found not guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his three-month-old son, but guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.
-
Woman, 27, can proceed with MAiD after Calgary judge sets aside injunction requested by her father
A Calgary judge has set aside an injunction that was standing in the way of a 27-year-old woman receiving medical assistance in dying (MAiD), after being approved by two doctors.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Serious crash reason for traffic diversion on Highway 825 in Sturgeon County
RCMP are on the scene of a serious crash just north of Fort Saskatchewan.
-
Pancholi backs out of NDP leadership race to throw support behind Nenshi
Edmonton MLA Rakhi Pancholi no longer believes it's she who should be the Alberta NDP's next leader, but Naheed Nenshi.
-
'It feels good to give back': Girl Guides collect donations for Edmonton Food Bank
Local Girl Guides recently went door to door and set up tables at grocery stores to collect more than 4,000 kilograms of food for Edmonton's Food Bank.
Montreal
-
13 arrested as RCMP raids 'suspected criminal organization' in Montreal
The RCMP arrested 13 people and raided several locations in the Montreal area Tuesday in a major operation targeting a suspect criminal organization.
-
Coroner calls for licence suspensions for Quebec drivers who don't wear seat belts
A Quebec coroner is recommending temporary licence suspensions for drivers who are caught not wearing a seat belt.
-
Man, woman arrested after 14-month-old child dies in Quebec City daycare
Police in Quebec City have arrested two people in connection with the death of a 14-month-old child at a family daycare.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Car runs into La Bottega Italian grocer in the ByWard Market
A car ran into the front entrance of La Bottega on Tuesday afternoon, an Italian grocery store in the ByWard Market.
-
Ontario budget pledges several new schools in eastern Ontario
The Government of Ontario has tabled its 2024 budget, which includes billions in funding for new schools across the province, including in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario to balance budget ahead of 2026 election, citing delay due to 'economic uncertainty'
Ontario is facing a larger than anticipated deficit but the Doug Ford government still plans to balance its books before the next provincial election.
London
-
'Quit dumping on us': London farmer tired of illegal trash
A London farmer is calling out illegal dumping in the city. Mark Rimmelzwaan farms near the border with Elgin County where he and his neighbours are tired of finding piles of trash on and near their fields.
-
'The bats talk for themselves': Tillsonburg, Ont. baseball bat maker lands MLB clients
As a child, Trevor Oakes had dreams of making to baseball’s major leagues. Now the Tillsonburg native has made it to ‘The Show,’ but just in a different way than he envisioned.
-
Record-setting pop tab collection for Ontario boy
It started small with a little pop tab collection to simply raise some money for charity and help someone — but it didn’t take long for word to get out that 10-year-old Jace Weber from Mildmay, Ont. was quickly building up a large supply of aluminum pop tabs.
Barrie
-
Young driver hospitalized & charged after totalling car in south end Barrie
A young driver hospitalized after totalling his vehicle faces a careless driving charge.
-
OPP seeks witnesses to Highway 10 crash that killed two people
Provincial police are asking for the public's help with an investigation after two people died in a collision in the Town of Caledon.
-
Health officials sound alarm after 3 overdoses in 24 hours
Three overdoses in 24 hours have health officials in Grey Bruce urging users to have a naloxone kit and a sober friend close by to help reverse the effects of an overdose and allow time for medical teams to arrive.
Northern Ontario
-
'Building a total loss': North Bay firefighters battle blaze downtown
A building in downtown North Bay is destroyed after a fire broke out overnight and 2,000 patients from a nurse practitioner-led clinic have been displaced as a result.
-
Referencing 'In an emergency, break glass' signs, Bank of Canada official says, 'It's time to break the glass'
A senior Bank of Canada official says the need to improve productivity has reached an emergency level as the economy faces a future where inflation may be more of a threat than in the past few decades.
-
Mother of 2021 victim in Sudbury triple fatal arson fire breaks down speaking of final phone call
Christine Wright testified on Day 5 of the trial for Liam Stinson in Sudbury. He’s charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the April 2021 fatal fire on Bruce Ave that killed three people, including Jamie-Lynn Rose, Wright’s daughter.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario to balance budget ahead of 2026 election, citing delay due to 'economic uncertainty'
Ontario is facing a larger than anticipated deficit but the Doug Ford government still plans to balance its books before the next provincial election.
-
Immigration minister criticizes Conestoga for international student strategy
Immigration Minister Marc Miller had some strong words for Conestoga College at a recent online forum hosted by Toronto Metropolitan University.
-
Land owners continue to push back against Wilmot property sale
A group of land owners continue to fight the Region of Waterloo’s plan to purchase 770 acres of farmland across six properties in the Township of Wilmot.
Windsor
-
Amherstburg council pulls back on $350 business licensing fee after uproar
A number of businesses in Amherstburg got a surprise bill from the town in the mail this winter and turned up to council in spades Monday night to fight it off.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario to balance budget ahead of 2026 election, citing delay due to 'economic uncertainty'
Ontario is facing a larger than anticipated deficit but the Doug Ford government still plans to balance its books before the next provincial election.
-
Damage estimated at $100,000 after 'suspicious' trailer fire at Leisure Lake
Leamington fire officials say there was about $100,000 damage after a fire at an RV resort and campground.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP make arrests after video of infant being sexually abused posted on X
Two adults have been arrested and charged after a video of an infant being sexually abused was posted online.
-
Winnipeg truck driver presented award after rescuing boy from snowmobile accident
A Winnipeg truck driver has been given a special award for helping rescue an injured 12-year-old boy from a snowmobile accident.
-
Winnipeg police make human trafficking arrest
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has made an arrest in a human trafficking investigation.
Regina
-
Four bodies found on Sask. farm were parents and adult children, RCMP say
RCMP say the four adults found dead at a farm about five kilometres northeast of Neudorf, Sask. Sunday evening were all members of the same family.
-
'Difficult to detect' rail cracks caused 2021 Sask. derailment, safety board finds
An "undetected flaw" in the rail tracks is what caused a 27 car train derailment and potash spill near Silton, Sask. in 2021, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said.
-
Sask. residents can now track the status of their upcoming surgery online
Saskatchewan residents will soon have more access to surgical information online including scheduled dates and their surgeon's name with the launch of a new feature on MySaskHealthRecord accounts.
Saskatoon
-
'I was just like, holy cow!': Saskatoon dumpster divers reclaim wasted valuables
There’s a group of people in Saskatoon that proudly call themselves dumpster divers, and they’re turning the city’s trash into treasure.
-
Saskatoon man arrested after break-ins at assisted living facilities
A 48-year-old Saskatoon man was arrested after a series of break-ins at assisted living facilities.
-
Sask. highway traffic rerouted following gasoline spill
Emergency crews are on the scene of a gasoline spill at a business on Highway 7 in Rosetown, located about 120 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.
Vancouver
-
Venue apologizes for hosting protested Danger Cats show in Vancouver
The venue that hosted comedy group the Danger Cats in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood last weekend has apologized, calling the booking a "grave mistake" that won't be repeated.
-
B.C. gas utility accused in lawsuit of deceiving consumers over environmental impact
An environmental group is suing British Columbia natural gas utility FortisBC, accusing it of “greenwashing” its product through advertising, making the company seem more environmentally friendly than it is.
-
Anti-vax protester's 'race-based tirade' against security guard wasn't criminal, B.C. judge rules
A protester who unleashed a "race-based tirade" outside a vaccination clinic in B.C.'s Okanagan at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic did not cause a criminal disturbance, a judge has ruled.
Vancouver Island
-
New strategy being tested, hopes remain high in effort to reunite orphaned orca with family
Marine mammal experts who’re trying to escort an orphaned killer whale out of a B.C. lagoon will be trying a new strategy on day four at the remote scene near Zeballos.
-
B.C. gas utility accused in lawsuit of deceiving consumers over environmental impact
An environmental group is suing British Columbia natural gas utility FortisBC, accusing it of “greenwashing” its product through advertising, making the company seem more environmentally friendly than it is.
-
Police watchdog investigating crash that seriously injured cyclist in Langford, B.C.
A Victoria-area cyclist suffered serious injuries after a collision with an unmarked RCMP vehicle last week, prompting an investigation by British Columbia's police watchdog.
Kelowna
-
'Absolutely worth it': Meet the B.C. woman who paid $50,000 to clone her dead cat
Kris Stewart has her hands full with two rambunctious, 10-week-old kittens after cloning her beloved cat Bear.
-
B.C. funds nearly 600 new affordable rental homes in the Interior, North
The latest funding to flow through British Columbia's Community Housing Fund will add nearly 600 rental homes to communities in the Interior and northern B.C.
-
'Potential fraudsters' may be collecting money for fake charity, Kelowna RCMP warn
Mounties in Kelowna are warning members of the public of "potential fraudsters" they say are collecting money for a charity that may not exist.