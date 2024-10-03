ATLANTIC
    Halifax Transit resumes full service after wheel falls off bus

    Dozens of Halifax Transit buses are back in service after a wheel came off one on Thursday.

    Halifax Transit investigated the bus and learned faulty equipment used to torque the wheels was the cause, according to a news release from the Halifax Regional Municipality.

    Forty-three buses, including Access-A-Bus, were taken out of service “out of an abundance of caution.” Mechanics re-toqued the wheels on-site.

    On Thursday evening, the municipality announced all buses were back on the road after they were cleared to resume service.

