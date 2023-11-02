Halifax transit unveil new mobile payment app

Halifax Transit and riders are hailing the unveiling of a long-awaited payment app that will allow users to pay fares with their smartphones.

The Halifax Regional Municipality hinted on Twitter Wednesday that the new HFXGO mobile fare app would be released on Thursday.

HRM issued a press release Thursday morning announcing the launch of the new mobile fare payment system.

Sheldon Payne downloaded the new HFXGO app on his smartphone Thursday morning after his wife called to say, "There's an app for that."

"It's just so much simpler," said Payne, who’s glad he no longer has to fish around for the exact change or find a location to purchase a ticket.

"For me, I was always forgetting," said Payne. "Always the night before, forgetting...'Oh, I need tickets, or I forgot change' and stuff like that, so now it's just so much simpler."

The HFXGO app has several key features:

Can store a balance for quick and easy ticket purchases;

New pass options like day passes and two-day passes;

No need for paper transfers.

The modernization of the transit fare payment system has been a long time coming for many riders, but a welcomed one that's seen as a step in the right direction.

"Until today, people were forced to find exact change or find a retailer that sold our physical fare products, but now we have another option," said Marc Santilli, technical services manager with Halifax Transit.

Users of the app can buy the amount of desired tickets they want and activate the pass.

Riders must show their pass to drivers and ticket takers until digital scanners can be installed during phase two of the rollout, which will allow for tap access.

The HFXGO app is a partnership with a third-party company called Masabi, which will provide the app and the platform and will install the scanners on buses and ferry terminals.

It's part of a $1.3 million business agreement, said Santilli. He expects the validator scanners to be installed by spring.

That will allow for Halifax Transit to introduce smart cards to be purchased and for cash and debit cards to be used for fare payment.

"With the onboard validators, users will not need to show the app to the operators they will simply scan it on the onboard validators and board the vehicle," said Santilli.

Transit advocacy group "It's More Than Buses" applauds the app but suggests riders have been calling for a type of fare payment technology saying it's long overdue.

"We're now almost a decade and a year after we had first talked about it (the payment app) and we are finally getting it," said Douglas Wetmore, an advocate with It's More Than Buses.

Wetmore encourages the Halifax Regional Municipality and Halifax Transit to be more responsive to feedback from its ridership.

"When riders do bring up challenges it's usually a very long time until we get people listening in the first place," said Wetmore, who says among his concerns is overcrowding on transit routes.

Santilli envisions ridership could increase with the launch of the app, but emphasizes that existing fare options like paying with cash or coin and with transit tickets are still being accepted.

"Those payment options aren't going away," said Santilli. "This is just adding a new option to make things easier for our ridership."