Halifax woman asks Canada Post for stamp in honour of world war veteran drag artist

HALIFAX -

Canada Post is being asked to consider honouring a veteran of the first and second world wars who entertained Canadian troops as a female impersonator.

The request is from Mieke van Vulpen, a resident of Halifax who says a stamp to commemorate Ross Hamilton would give the Nova Scotia veteran, who died in 1965, the national recognition he deserves.

"He's been forgotten for too long and we need to fix that," van Vulpen said in an interview. She added the recognition would also help right the wrong that was done when Hamilton was discharged during the Second World War for "reasons other than medical."

"That was basically a common euphemism for being discharged because of one's homosexuality," van Vulpen said.

According to Veterans Affairs Canada, Hamilton, who was from Pugwash, N.S., enlisted in 1916 and served as an ambulance driver. However, the talented singer became best known as Marjorie, a female character he played during the war as a member of the vaudeville-style acting troupe, the Dumbells.

Van Vulpen said the troupe was one of several that were dubbed "concert parties" by the military, which formed them to boost troop morale.

"You've got a group of guys who were travelling all over France and Belgium and putting on shows for their fellow soldiers," she said. "For many, Marjorie was a completely beloved and believable character. I think Marjorie reminded a lot of those young soldiers of their sweethearts and their mothers and sisters and gave some kind of temporary comfort and relief from the horrific realities of war."

Sarah Worthman, a freelance queer researcher and writer in St. John's, N.L., said she became aware of Hamilton and his character while working on a report entitled "The Untold Queer History of WW1." The report was published in March by the LGBT Purge Fund, a not-for-profit corporation set up to manage money from a class-action settlement between the federal government and members of the Armed Forces, RCMP and public service who suffered discrimination because of their sexual orientation.

Worthman said Hamilton performed as Marjorie just days before the famous Canadian assault on Vimy Ridge in April 1917.

"Ross actually made his Marjorie costume out of tent canvas, beads from rosaries and feathers from army-issued pillows and things like that," she said.

Despite the popularity of men performing in drag during that time, Worthman noted that many queer men were arrested and incarcerated by the military once they were found out.

"While there was this campaign to arrest and out queer men, drag and what they called female impersonation was so widely celebrated, so it's such an interesting paradox," Worthman said.

Daniel MacKay, an amateur historian in the Halifax LGBTQ community, said there appears to be no word from Hamilton himself as to how he identified.

"We can be pretty sure that he used male pronouns, but everyone is going to be curious about that," said MacKay. "We have only the tiniest shreds of information about queer folk from before 1967, so every little shred that we do get is really exciting."

Van Vulpen said she came to know about Hamilton through her father's family, who were his neighbours in Pugwash during the 1950s and '60s.

"Several of my aunts and uncles and my father described Ross as a surrogate uncle to them," she said. "He was an incredibly kind man and generous to other families in that community."

Van Vulpen said she is encouraging others to support her submission to Canada Post by writing letters or sending postcards, adding that "his story is too incredible to not do this."

In an email, Canada Post said every suggestion it receives is presented to the national stamp advisory committee, an independent body composed of philatelists, designers, historians, curators and cultural experts from across the country.

"The committee evaluates all suggestions received based on their contributions to celebrating and promoting Canadian heroes, personalities, heritage, traditions and achievements," said spokesperson Janick Cormier. "They strive to ensure a regional balance, while exploring Canada's geography, culture, history, and the arts within a limited number of annual stamp issues."

The research and design process for a new stamp takes about two years, Cormier said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2024.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.