Halloween scares could help overcome fears: Dal prof

Kevin Chabot enjoys spending his free time perched at the edge of his seat, gripped with fear, preferably in the company of other likeminded people.

Chabot, who recently volunteered at the Hellifax Horror Fest in Halifax, is a scary movie aficionado and he finds a great deal of satisfaction and even communal bonding in finding and watching the creepiest flicks ever put to celluloid or video.

“One of the appeals of horror is it works on the body directly,” Chabot said. “It’s a visceral experience feeling those feelings of dread. That embodied experience, when shared with a body of people through art and culture, they become quite pleasurable.

“I love that feeling of being on the edge of my seat.”

Chabot is not alone in seeking out terror on big and small screens, particularly during the Halloween season. Dr. Simon Sherry, a clinical psychologist and professor at Dalhousie University, says the pursuit of scares in controlled environments, especially with a group, can actually have strong social benefits.

“We’re a unique species in our preference to scare ourselves,” Dr. Sherry said. “We design events and holidays all to induce voluntary fright. Why might someone do that?

“When you’re with your peers, it’s a bonding opportunity. Big emotional states create strong bonds. It takes people outside everyday boredom and gives them something novel and exciting. The memories formed during scary experiences are particularly strong.”

Dr. Sherry said experiencing fear through something manufactured like a movie or a haunted house gives people a chance to strengthen their nerves.

“If you learn to overcome fear-provoking experiences, it’s great for your confidence and esteem,” he said. “Rather than confronting fear, a lot of people shrink away from fear. Scary movies and corn mazes give people a chance to control and master their fear,

“There’s a use value attached to Halloween experiences. You get a thrill and rush without a real risk.”

Dr. Sherry recommends people gauge their horror threshold to determine what kind of scares they want to endure this Halloween season. He also notes how the October holiday allows communities to connect and share.

“If your response to fear is to retreat into a shell, that’s a recipe for an anxiety disorder. An overprotected life leaves you vulnerable.

“Communities are kind and cooperative during Halloween. I think Halloween brings out the best in humans. It’s a good time for a community to come together.”

Chabot said he saw that sense of Halloween community at the Hellifax Film Fest, which brought together loads of people to share in a love of being scared out of their minds.

“Our audience responded to the sense of a shared community,” Chabot said. “We are passionate about this and we appreciate what these films are doing.”