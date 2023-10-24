Harvey, N.B. cemetery vandalism suspects identified, police say

New Brunswick police say they have identified two possible suspects who may have vandalized a cemetery and a church in Harvey last week.

According to the RCMP, officers received calls of damage to cemetery gravestones and vandalism to a church on Oct. 16. Police obtained surveillance footage and identified two potential suspects in the incident.

Richard Corey, mayor for the Harvey Rural Community, previously told CTV News that people have been checking gravestones at the cemetery to make sure they haven’t been vandalized.

“It’s a sacred place…when you come to a place like this you have a different sense of life and death, and for someone to come in here and desecrate it like they did with the terrible language like they used, the wording they used, really hurt a lot of people,” Corey said.

The RCMP is asking anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area on Oct. 16 to call police at 506-784-1204, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimenb.ca.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.