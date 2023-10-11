‘He was a proud Islander’: Former P.E.I. Premier James Lee passes away

The current premier of Prince Edward Island paid tribute to a former premier who recently passed away.

Premier Dennis King released a statement on Wednesday regarding the death of James Lee, who served as the 26th premier of P.E.I. from 1981 to 1986.

“Throughout his political career, Jim (James) Lee had a front-row seat to history for key moments in the growth and development of Prince Edward Island,” King said.

According to King, Lee was born and educated in Charlottetown before he entered politics in 1975. He served as a cabinet minister for former premier J. Angus MacLean before succeeding him in 1981.

“During Jim’s time as Premier he represented Prince Edward Island at the First Minister’s table during the negotiations around patriation of the Constitution and establishment of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms,” King said. “Several of the foundational achievements of the Lee government are still benefitting Islanders more than four decades later, including the construction and opening of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and the Atlantic Veterinary College.”

Kings say Lee was a people person who loved politics.

“He was a proud Islander who was driven by a desire to help improve the quality of life for Islanders,” King said.

“On behalf of the Province of Prince Edward Island, I want to extend my sympathies and condolences to Jim’s children, grandchildren and many friends on his passing.”

