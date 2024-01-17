ATLANTIC
More

    • Health PEI closes clinics due to small fire

    Share

    A small fire at the Polyclinic Professional Centre in Charlottetown, P.E.I., closed multiple clinics in the building on Wednesday.

    According to a news release from Health PEI, crews quickly contained the fire, but they will be on site all day to remove the smell of smoke and clean the space, meaning all clinics in the centre (located at 199 Grafton Street) will have to be closed.

    Dr. MacDougall’s pain clinic was relocated to 22 St. Peters Road in Suite 22, while Dr. Jewers will see patients at 4 Neighbourhoods Health Centre at 152 St. Peters Road.

    The Primary Care Access Clinic and the Orthopedic Clinic will reach out to patients with instructions or to reschedule appointments.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News