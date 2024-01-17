Health PEI closes clinics due to small fire

A small fire at the Polyclinic Professional Centre in Charlottetown, P.E.I., closed multiple clinics in the building on Wednesday.

According to a news release from Health PEI, crews quickly contained the fire, but they will be on site all day to remove the smell of smoke and clean the space, meaning all clinics in the centre (located at 199 Grafton Street) will have to be closed.

Dr. MacDougall’s pain clinic was relocated to 22 St. Peters Road in Suite 22, while Dr. Jewers will see patients at 4 Neighbourhoods Health Centre at 152 St. Peters Road.

The Primary Care Access Clinic and the Orthopedic Clinic will reach out to patients with instructions or to reschedule appointments.

