Historic Black Nova Scotia church celebrates 237 years

A historic Black church in Tracadie, N.S., is celebrating more than two centuries of faith and worship.

The Tracadie United Baptist Church is marking its 237th anniversary this year. It is Canada’s oldest existing Black Baptist church.

“The church was established in 1787 by Thomas Brownspriggs, a Black Loyalist,” said Minister Sonja Crawford. “At that time, the Black settlers were not allowed to worship in the local churches. They went from home to home and had services in people’s homes and they then eventually moved into a barn that was the original structure of this building."

Deacon Sonja Reddick has been deeply involved in the church for most of her life.

“It’s always been a part of my life,” she said. “My husband and I were baptized here.”

The Tracadie United Baptist Church is pictured. (Source: Darryl Reeves/CTV News Atlantic)

Crawford said the church’s doors are open to anyone.

“Although this church was founded by our Black ancestors, we hope that no matter what your faith or race, you’re welcome here because that’s the only way the Tracadie United Baptist Church will be able to grow.”

