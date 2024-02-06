Hockey culture under the microscope in Canada

Five members of Canada’s 2018 World Junior Hockey team have been charged with sexual assault.

The case has brought intense scrutiny to hockey's culture.

Andre Lefebvre has two sons playing hockey, and offered his perspective on contemporary hockey.

“I really thought that was a good effort, and did you have a lot of fun? Those are the things I want to hear,” said Lefebvre, who is also a long-time coach and development professional.

Lefebvre said hockey culture is still far from perfect, but he has seen recent improvements.

“Lots of attitudes and things that used to be acceptable are not acceptable anymore,” said Lefebvre, who added coaches and administrators across the country must help lead the way and teach respect, civility and inclusion within the sport.

“And make sure they understand things cannot go on and attitudes cannot go on as they did in previous years.”

Roberta Hupman is a minor hockey parent who also volunteers as a treasurer in Cole Harbour, N.S.

According to Hupman, young athletes today are also learning important life skills.

“Being part of the team, supporting your friends, and leadership. That sort of thing. Independence,” said Hupman.

More than 10,000 on-ice referees and linesman quit hockey each year in Canada because of verbal abuse.

Hockey referees and linesmen under the age of 18 wear green armbands to signal they are just kids.

“It made a big difference from previous years,” said 18-year-old Chase Aalders, who felt the green armband helped create a positive environment that allowed him to gain the experience he needed. “Definitely a positive one, where there is no negativity, and not being yelled at from coaches and players.”

Aalders’ father Jamie is the president of Cole Harbour Bel Ayr Minor Hockey.

“Those are young people, they’re trying to get into the sport, and if you lose those guys, they’re not going come back,” said Jamie Aalders.

Aalders also said the green armbands have insulated young on-ice officials — an example of steps being made to improve the overall culture of hockey.