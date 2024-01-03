Housing, immigration, high cost of living highlight concerns for 2024

Based on new research, what’s the number one concern for Canadians in 2024?

“Paying the bills,” said Nik Nanos, pollster and Nanos Research founder, who asked Canadians what the top priority should be for the House of Commons in the year ahead. “By a country mile, it was cost of living. Around 35 per cent.”

One in two Canadians with a mortgage are concerned or somewhat concerned about making their payments when their current mortgage is up for renewal.

Sixty-one per cent want the country to accept fewer immigrants in 2024.

The top reasons?

Thirty-one per cent say there is nowhere to live and 24 per cent say the country simply can’t handle the influx of new immigrants.

Bottom line, from an immigration perspective, “people are likely to say we should be having fewer,” said Nanos.

Halifax-based real estate agent Scott Allison said the current market is based on supply and immigration has increased the demand.

“The more people are buying, obviously the more pressure on the market,” said Allison. “We’re heading into what is going to be a sellers market in the spring.”

That could possibly cause rent prices to go up.

“That’s also going to push people out of the rental market and into the first time homebuyers market,” said Allison. “And add more pressure to the current real estate market.”

According to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, the Nanos research highlights problems that could be solved through federal government leadership.

“You have to have policies have meet that goal,” said Jay Goldberg, interim Atlantic director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. “So, if you want to have higher immigration, your housing supply has to match that.”

Allison said the federal government offers a first-time homebuyer’s incentive, which gives would-be homeowners reasons for future optimism.

“It’s like an RRSP but it’s for the first time home buyers with $8,000 limit per year,” said Allison. “It is a tax savings as well, comes off your income, same as an RRSP.”

Allison added, the incentive allows people to save up to $40,000 as a down payment on their first home.