How Maritime universities are promoting sustainability
It's Sustainability Month at campuses across the Maritimes.
Students are being encouraged to make greener choices with a goal of creating lifelong habits. The changes to better the planet can be simple.
"As individuals, we all play a role in choosing to make our lives sustainable every day, as well as at an operational level," said Alexa Goodman, a sustainability manager with Dalhousie University in Halifax.
"There's many things that we can all do in playing a part to improve sustainability here at Dal and beyond."
Over the course of the month at Dalhousie University, each week will focus on transportation, food, energy, and waste.
"Waste sorting is one of those topics that we are continually educating folks on because it's complicated, and whether you're new to Halifax or from a different municipality or from a different country, waste standards are different everywhere," said Goodman.
The Dalhousie University sign is pictured. (Source: Stephanie Tsicos/CTV News Atlantic)
While sustainability is in the spotlight this month, there are initiatives throughout the year at Dalhousie.
"We collected items when students moved out of residence in the spring, we sorted them, we cleaned them and then we made them available to students for free, and we had an overwhelmingly positive response," said Goodman.
"We ran out of stock in two days, redistributing roughly four tonnes of previously loved goods, which is equivalent to around $10,000 in used value, which is quite fantastic to see these items being rehomed and being able to contribute to a circular economy and ultimately reducing our footprint."
While Dalhousie has hosted similar events in the past, this was the first free pop-up. Goodman said they are now working to find a permanent space for the free store but will continue pop-ups in the meantime.
The University of New Brunswick (UNB) has also been hosting free store pop-ups as part of Sustainability Month.
"So far, we've had it open for two half days and we've been pretty successful. So we're looking forward to collecting more donations throughout the month and having that store open for students and faculty staff to take things for free," said Sedona Cluett, a sustainability manager with UNB.
"If there's any household items, kitchen supplies, unopened toiletries, clothing as well, anything that students, staff, faculty, the UNB community isn't using, they can donate to us and we will put it out in our free store.”
Cluett said educating young people on sustainability and the climate crisis is key for the future.
"It's probably one of the largest issues that our students will face when they leave UNB," said Cluett.
"The whole point of our sustainability work and sustainability month and events like that are to help students learn something that they can take with them and bring it to wherever they're going after they're done at UNB."
Outside of Sustainability Month, both universities are hard at work reducing carbon footprints.
"Throughout the year we have different events and we're always working. We have a Climate Change Action Plan and a Campus Sustainability Plan. A lot of that work is kind of done behind the scenes and students don't get to see it," said Cluett.
"We are working towards a carbon neutral future and we're trying our best to be leaders in sustainability and environmental stewardship across Canada."
Dalhousie also recently reached a significant milestone in its efforts.
"We are not only on track to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, but we actually exceeded our goal of 30 per cent emissions reduction from our baseline in 2010 to 2030. So right now, we are at a 46 per cent reduction and our next target is 50 per cent by 2030," said Goodman.
"We are well on our way there."
For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police arrest Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides
Police have arrested a Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides and investigators say that they believe two of the victims may have been 'randomly targeted.'
NDP house leader laments 'agents of chaos' in precarious Parliament
NDP House leader Peter Julian says there's more his party wants to do in Parliament before the next election, but if the current dysfunction continues it will become a factor in how they vote on a confidence measure.
Former Colorado county clerk Tina Peters sentenced to 9 years for voting data scheme
A judge ripped into a Colorado county clerk for her crimes and lies before sentencing her Thursday to nine years behind bars for a data-breach scheme spawned from the rampant false claims about voting machine fraud in the 2020 presidential race.
Here's what the jury didn't hear in Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial
A northeastern Ontario jury has started deliberating in Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial, we can now tell you what they weren't allowed to hear.
Youth pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of P.E.I. teen Tyson MacDonald
A teen charged with the murder of another teen on Prince Edward Island last year has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.
2 dead after fire rips through historic building in Old Montreal
At least two people are dead and others are injured after a fire ripped through a century-old building in Old Montreal early Friday morning, sources told Noovo Info.
A French judge in a shocking rape case allows the public to see some of the video evidence
A French judge in the trial of dozens of men accused of raping an unconscious woman whose now former husband had repeatedly drugged her so that he and others could assault her decided on Friday to allow the public to see some of the video recordings of the alleged rapes.
Scientists looked at images from space to see how fast Antarctica is turning green. Here's what they found
Parts of icy Antarctica are turning green with plant life at an alarming rate as the region is gripped by extreme heat events, according to new research, sparking concerns about the changing landscape on this vast continent.
Canadian family stuck in Lebanon anxiously awaits flight options amid Israeli strikes
A Canadian man who is trapped in Lebanon with his family says they are anxiously waiting for seats on a flight out of the country, as a barrage of Israeli airstrikes continues.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Police arrest Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides
Police have arrested a Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides and investigators say that they believe two of the victims may have been 'randomly targeted.'
-
Suspect in shooting of Toronto cop was out on bail
A 21-year-old man who was charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Toronto police officer this week was out on bail at the time of the alleged offence, court documents obtained by CTV News Toronto show.
-
Burlington Ont., man charged with child luring
Police say they have arrested a man in Burlington, Ont., in connection with child luring charges.
Calgary
-
Uninspected meat prompts closures of 3 Calgary businesses
Three Calgary businesses have been ordered to shut down after inspectors discovered evidence of uninspected meat.
-
Why the Banff town sign may soon move
The Banff town sign, a popular spot for tourists, may soon have a new home.
-
Martha Hart speaks out against Netflix 'McMahon' docuseries, blames WWE for Calgary wrestler Owen Hart's death
Martha Hart, the widow of Calgary wrestler Owen Hart, is speaking out after the release of Netflix's 'Mr. McMahon' documentary series, which she says inaccurately portrays her husband's death as an accident.
Edmonton
-
Man dies after becoming trapped in trench in Parkland County
A man is dead after he became trapped in a trench on Friday morning.
-
4 hospitalized after serious crash northeast of Edmonton
Four people were injured after a serious two-vehicle crash north of St. Paul, Alta. on Thursday.
-
Alberta threatens new legal action over Ottawa's revised environmental assessment act
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is threatening another legal challenge against Ottawa's environmental assessment law, a move federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is dismissing as a political stunt.
Montreal
-
2 dead after fire rips through historic building in Old Montreal
At least two people are dead and others are injured after a fire ripped through a century-old building in Old Montreal early Friday morning, sources told Noovo Info.
-
Language watchdog tells Gatineau, Que. cafe to write Instagram posts in French
The owner of a Gatineau, Que. café says it's 'silly' that Quebec's language watchdog is telling the business to write its Instagram posts in French.
-
Police boosting presence in Montreal ahead of Oct. 7 anniversary of Israel-Hamas war
Montreal police say they are increasing their presence across the city ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 start of the Israel-Hamas war.
Ottawa
-
Language watchdog tells Gatineau, Que. cafe to write Instagram posts in French
The owner of a Gatineau, Que. café says it's 'silly' that Quebec's language watchdog is telling the business to write its Instagram posts in French.
-
Here's how much gas prices in Ottawa are set to go up Saturday
Gas prices in Ottawa are set to rise this weekend after a slight uptick overnight.
-
A new distillery opens in eastern Ontario, and this is what they make
Raise your glass and make a toast to a new Distillery in eastern Ontario. Artist in Residence (AIR) Distillerie has launched in Hawkesbury. This is the second location for the company, who has an existing operation in Gatineau.
London
-
Truck wedged beneath CN train bridge shutters road south of Komoka
Middlesex OPP have shuttered a road between Mount Brydges and Komoka today - Amiens Road is currently closed between Glendon Drive and Oriole Drive.
-
David Suzuki speaking at South Bruce nuclear waste meeting
World renowned environmentalist David Suzuki will be weighing in on whether nuclear waste should be buried under farmers’ fields near Teeswater.
-
Members vote to sell Wingham golf and curling club
Members of the Wingham Golf and Curling Club have overwhelmingly decided enough is enough.
Barrie
-
'No motive, no proof:' Defence argues Barrie man couldn't have killed Katherine Janeiro
Defence lawyer Mary Cremer sought to persuade the jury during closing submissions on Friday that it would have been impossible for her client to have murdered Katherine Janeiro in 1994.
-
Investigation underway after 2 workers die inside silo
The Ministry of Labour is investigating a workplace incident that claimed the lives of two people in Georgian Bluffs, south of Owen Sound.
-
MP calls for tougher bail rules after repeat offender allegedly stabs Barrie officer
A local MP voiced concerns about repeat offenders in the House of Commons on Thursday, pointing to a recent incident in Barrie that resulted in a police officer suffering serious injuries.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's what the jury didn't hear in Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial
A northeastern Ontario jury has started deliberating in Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial, we can now tell you what they weren't allowed to hear.
-
Sudbury suspect assaults police one day after being freed on bail
Two police officers in Greater Sudbury required medical attention for injuries they received arresting a man for the second time in just two days.
-
Police arrest Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides
Police have arrested a Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides and investigators say that they believe two of the victims may have been 'randomly targeted.'
Kitchener
-
Impaired driver charged after car crashes in Kitchener home: WRPS
Waterloo Regional Police have laid charges after a car crashed into the side of a Kitchener home at 3:30 a.m.
-
Cambridge, Ont. mother who killed daughter to be sent to mental health hospital
Melissa Duff-Shore, a Cambridge, Ont. woman who killed her daughter in 2020, has been ordered to a forensic hospital in St. Thomas.
-
How bat health could be linked to human health
The recent rabies-related death in Ontario has raised concerns about human exposure, but an assistant professor at the University of Guelph says we can learn a lot from the health of bat populations.
Windsor
-
London man sentenced in Windsor harassment case
A London, Ont. man, who pleaded guilty earlier this year in a harassment case, has been sentenced to two months in jail for criminal harassment of a Windsor, Ont. family.
-
Windsor police looking for witness of September collision involving pedestrian
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) are looking for a witness to a collision between a pedestrian and vehicle in September.
-
Windsor fire names new fire chief
Windsor fire has named its new fire chief, effective on Jan. 1, 2025.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba man accused of impersonating RCMP officer, making traffic stops
Manitoba RCMP arrested a man after he allegedly pulled over two women on the highway pretending to be an RCMP officer.
-
Work continues on alert system for missing Indigenous women: minister
The federal government says it's making progress on a pilot program for an alert system that would inform the public when an Indigenous woman or girl is missing.
-
Manitoba Tories calling for review of case of Jordyn Reimer
The Opposition Tories introduced a motion to get the justice system to take another look at the case of Jordyn Reimer.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan NDP proposes $58M in cuts as it lays out plan to pay for campaign promises
NDP Leader Carla Beck says she would cut $58 million in spending during her first year as premier should her party win the Saskatchewan election set for Oct. 28.
-
Sask. Party leader promises tax credit rise on first homes, permanent return of renovation credit
Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe says if re-elected, his government would introduce a Saskatchewan Home Renovation Tax Credit aimed at making renovations more affordable.
-
Wind gusts up to 100 km/h possible in southern Sask. Saturday
A wind warning has been issued for parts of southern Saskatchewan, with gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour (km/h) possible in some areas on Saturday, Environment and Climate Change Canada says.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police arrest homeless person at scene of encampment fire under University Bridge
Saskatoon police arrested a homeless person at the scene of an encampment underneath the University Bridge on Friday morning.
-
First Nations leaders say Saskatchewan court workers sent home for orange shirts
Indigenous leaders say two staff at a Saskatchewan courthouse were told to go home and take off the orange shirts they wore for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Saskatchewan NDP proposes $58M in cuts as it lays out plan to pay for campaign promises
NDP Leader Carla Beck says she would cut $58 million in spending during her first year as premier should her party win the Saskatchewan election set for Oct. 28.
Vancouver
-
Fraudster stole $20K worth of gold jewelry from New Westminster senior, police say
A New Westminster senior is out $20,000 worth of gold jewelry after being approached by a scammer outside her home.
-
Eby vows to increase B.C. tax on empty homes under NDP government
NDP Leader David Eby is vowing to raise British Columbia's speculation and vacancy tax on empty homes if re-elected premier this month.
-
Get your steps in: Grouse Grind closing for a month, starting Monday
Hikers hoping to take on the Grouse Grind should lace up their boots soon.
Vancouver Island
-
Eby vows to increase B.C. tax on empty homes under NDP government
NDP Leader David Eby is vowing to raise British Columbia's speculation and vacancy tax on empty homes if re-elected premier this month.
-
Leaders spread out around the province as week 2 of campaigning in B.C. continues
Politicians are continuing to promote their promises across British Columbia as the provincial election campaign nears its midway point.
-
1 dead, 2 rescued after floatplane crash in B.C.
One person is dead after a floatplane carrying three people crashed Wednesday evening in a remote inlet on British Columbia's central coast.
Kelowna
-
Several 'aggressors' arrested after B.C. teen swarmed, B.C. RCMP say
Three young suspects have been arrested in connection with a swarming attack on a teenager in B.C.'s Okanagan last week – and authorities have asked the public to stop circulating disturbing videos of the incident.
-
'It's ridiculous': Kelowna father furious after violent attack on his 13-year-old daughter
A father in Kelowna is furious after his 13-year-old daughter was brutally beaten on Gyro Beach. He is calling for criminal charges in the devastating attack, which was caught on video by multiple bystanders.
-
Officer's fatal shooting of Kamloops suspect was 'necessary and reasonable' use of force, IIO finds
The officer who shot and killed a forcible confinement suspect in Kamloops two years ago was justified in doing so, according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.