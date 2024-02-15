Humanitarian group helps Cape Bretoners dig out from snow

With snow drifts as tall as they are, blown in by cold winter winds, members of Team Rubicon had their work cut out for them in Sydney, N.S., on Thursday.

"The oil tank is buried by about eight-to-nine feet,” said Al McNabb, Rubicon strike team leader, outside one home on MacGuire Drive in Sydney. “And then, mail has to come in through (the front walkway) and the nurses can't get in."

The veteran-led humanitarian organization arrived in Cape Breton after last week's blizzard that dumped roughly 150 centimeters in the region. Then, the area got hit with another major snowstorm this week.

Homeowner Malcolm MacNeil had been stuck since the latest blast of winter.

"I'm just turning 86, and I can't get out and do it now,” MacNeil said. "I'll be able to get oil today. I need oil, so thank God they're here."

People at the 7 By 7 Restaurant in downtown Sydney were trying to fix a ceiling that caved in under the weight of snow.

"So, they got into the ceiling this morning. They've started removing all the drywall, the tin ceiling,” said general manager Tristin Barnes. "As you see from walking in, we're still buried on Charlotte Street again with no access to the sidewalks. So yeah, little bit of a delay but hopefully this is the last one."

Students had another day of no classes, making it seven of the last nine school days.

Sydney’s Mayflower Mall was also closed for the day.

Some streets were still snow-clogged and slippery, and police once again asked people to stay off the roads.

For now, Team Rubicon says the plan is to leave Cape Breton on Saturday.

"Neighbours have been just great,” McNabb said. “It's awesome to see. This is a great, neighbourly area.

