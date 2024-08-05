Hundreds line the streets for Halifax Natal Day Parade

The heat and humidity didn’t stop hundreds of people from lining the streets to enjoy the 127th Natal Day Parade in Halifax on Monday.

A heat warning remained in place Monday morning but partly cloudy skies and a slight breeze along the parade route helped bring a little relief for parade participants and the throngs of spectators.

“For me, Natal Day represents the Navy,” said Fred Hines, the noble commander for the Legion of Honour for Nova Scotia and P.E.I.

The Legion of Honour consists of Shriner members who have served or who are still currently serving in the Canadian Armed Forces.

Shiners and Legion of Honour members have always been a major part of the Natal Day Parade.

Hines joked that’s he’s lost count of how many Natal Day parades he’s participated in, but said he looks forward to it every August long weekend, noting it’s an important way to honour our history.

"I really couldn’t count how many parades, but I really enjoy them,” said Hines. “I enjoy the people and the comradeship that goes along with it.”

The 127th Natal Day Parade in Halifax on Aug. 5, 2024 is pictured. (Source: Jesse Thomas/CTV News Atlantic)

The annual Natal Day Parade drew large crowds along its route, which started in Halifax, crossed over the Angus L. Macdonald Bridge and finished near Sullivan’s Pond in Dartmouth.

Public Gardens concert

The New Orleans-inspired “Booty Boppin’ Brass Band” took the bandstand stage at the Halifax Public Gardens for a free two-hour Natal Day concert in the park.

Bandleader and trumpeter Mike Cowie first played on the historic bandstand when he was a teenager.

"These venues were built back in, like, the 1800s, or the late 1800s and everywhere there was brass bands,” said Cowie, who formed the “Booty Boppin’ Brass Band” in 2012. “When we play in this venue, you can almost hear the music from days past. I remember being a young musician when I was 16 years old, coming here and getting one of my first gigs, playing with some older cats who were here.

“It’s a wonderful experience for musician to be able to play here."

Members of the “Booty Boppin’ Brass Band” perform at a free concert at the Halifax Public Gardens bandstand as part of Natal Day festivities on Aug. 5, 2024. (Source: Jesse Thomas/CTV News Atlantic)

Dozens of music fans gathered in the Public Gardens to take in the big brass band sounds.

The Sunday afternoon summer concert series continues at the Public Gardens until late September.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.