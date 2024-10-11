'I am just elated': Musicians win hardware at African Nova Scotian Music Award show

Nine-year-old Levon the Prince made history when he became the youngest person to win an African Nova Scotian Music Award (ANSMA) on Thursday night.

“It’s been pretty cool,” Levon told CTV News Atlantic’s Katie Kelly. “I’ve been here a few times to win and this is actually my first ever award.”

The ANSMAs, which recognize the achievements of Black performers across Nova Scotia, were held at the Light House Arts Centre in Halifax. Maggie Andrew took home the artist of the year and album of the year honours while Arenye won songwriter of the year and the pioneer award.

“So much support from Halifax for Black music, for the team,” Arenye said. “I am just elated.”

Twelve awards were handed out on the night.

“I just won single of the year,” said Jupiter Reign. “I am humbly very shocked.”

“Oftentimes I felt discouraged, but I kept sharing my heart and here we are,” said Harmz, who won emerging artist of the year.

International R&B star J. Holiday performed at the show and offered words of wisdom for the next generation of performers.

“Stay focused, know your craft, have a good team around you and have fun,” he said.

