'I’ll be on the job hunt': Three Halifax councillors not seeking re-election reflect on their tenures, challenges facing municipality
Eight years ago, Lindell Smith didn’t see himself in the world of politics, despite his name appearing on a list of eligible candidates for the Halifax Peninsula North riding. Smith was encouraged to run in District 8 in the Halifax Regional Municipality by the previous councillor, but he didn’t expect to make a full run for office until he started to drum up interest.
“I thought initially it was about showing the community that you can put your name forward even if you don’t have a background in politics,” Smith said. “I didn’t think it’d turn into a serious thing. As I started to organize and campaign, I saw there was a lot of support.”
Smith was elected to council in 2016. That same year, former reporter Lisa Blackburn also found herself on the campaign trail for the Middle/Upper Sackville-Beaver Bank-Lucasville riding. When she heard the results, she was as surprised as anyone else she’d secured the victory for District 14.
“Statistically speaking, I should not be here,” she said. “In 2016, I was a first-time candidate, a woman, and I was going against an incumbent. It was an incredible opportunity.”
In 2008, Tim Outhit won a byelection for the Bedford-Wentworth riding. He said his work with MLAs and MPs led to him throwing his hat into the ring for District 16.
“I was always involved in politics,” he said. “I was a history and political science major. I moved back to Halifax in 2000 and became involved with the homeowners association.”
Smith, Blackburn, and Outhit may have entered municipal politics for different reasons, but this October they’re all leaving the same way: Not running for re-election.
“It was time for me to move on,” Outhit said.
Evolving issues
In 2016, Blackburn and Smith saw development and population growth as major issues for their ridings and the municipality as a whole.
“Around that time the Ivany report came out that warned Nova Scotia that we’re old and grey and dying,” Blackburn said. “We’d be an economy on decline. Fast-forward to 2024 and we’re growing by leaps and bounds and it’s a completely different set of problems.
“This population boom wasn’t anticipated. It was our aspiration to grow the population but we didn’t envision it growing as much as it has. Nobody forecast we’d get as many people as we have.”
Smith said the surging population in Halifax has put pressure on affordability and services in his riding.
“Growth is happening at a rate that’s hard to keep up with,” he said. “People really want to be in the north end and that’s making it more expensive. The north end’s always been an area with lots of services. We’re seeing those services stretched even more.”
Lindell Smith is shown in Halifax on Friday, April 29, 2016. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
Outhit said he also identified growth and development as key challenges for the municipality in 2008.
“When I was first elected, the biggest problem was we didn’t see any growth and a lot of our graduates were leaving and the downtown hadn’t seen any development,” he said. “Downtown was a doughnut hole where all the development happened in the suburbs.
“In my district there hadn’t been any rec centres for a long time despite our growth. We needed facilities and infrastructure to accommodate our growth. We have growth now but we have to make sure the facilities and infrastructure are there.”
Blackburn noted a unique issue for her riding is the need for more road exits in the wake of the devastating 2023 wildfires.
“When I look at the community of Beaver Bank, one of the big things is a secondary exit out of the community,” she said. “The wildfires drove home the fact we’re extremely vulnerable with one road in and one road out. People are concerned about that. Those concerns are also in Lucasville.”
Councillor Lisa Blackburn is not running for reelection in 2024. (Source: Halifax Regional Municipality)
Decision to leave
The moment they stepped into the council chambers in 2016, both Blackburn and Smith knew their terms would have fixed expiration dates. Their desire to let newer voices into council fueled their decision.
“I said from the beginning: two terms and I’d be done,” Blackburn said. “In 2020 we were able to reach gender parity for the first time. It was meaningful to be part of that historic council. I’d love to see that again. The more balanced that approach is, the better off we all are.”
Smith similarly gave himself a deadline of two terms, and while he briefly considered extending it, he ultimately decided to step down this year.
“Two terms is important to stick to to allow for different perspectives and voices,” he said. “Being a politician was not part of my plan so I knew two terms was enough.
“The pandemic solidified it. What we saw with the pandemic was politicians become targets for harassment and hate. That solidified for me that I don’t want to be a target for hate.”
Outhit said he wanted to stay as a councillor until his riding reached a few big milestones. With the Bedford-Halifax ferry and other projects getting off the ground, he felt now was the time to say goodbye.
“There are going to be a lot of things and people I’ll miss,” he said. “It does get in your blood.”
Council advice
The Halifax municipal council will look drastically different come October. Mayor Mike Savage is stepping down from the role after he was first elected in 2012. Councillors Waye Mason and Pam Lovelace have announced their intentions to seek the mayor’s seat, leaving their ridings open for new faces.
At minimum, there will be five new councillors in city hall after the election on Oct. 19.
Outhit said he’s spoken to several candidates vying for his spot to hear their visions for the district and offer some advice.
“There’s a huge learning curve,” he said. “There’s a baptism by fire on budget season. All of them bring skillsets and experience to the table. It’s going to be a busy time.”
Councillor Tim Outhit is not running for reelection in the Halifax Regional Municipality in 2024. (Source: Halifax Regional Municipality)
Smith encourages future councillors to seek out multiple viewpoints from constituents before making decisions.
“The biggest piece of advice is that it’s OK to take some time to get perspectives,” he said. “When you’re in a role it’s easy to make decisions based on one point of view. My advice is to take some time to look at all sides of it.
“Our municipality is very large demographically, so you get rural, urban representation in council, you get those different perspectives. Members of those different areas are reaching out to different councillors. We’re seeing rural residents reaching out to urban or suburban councillors. We’re here to represent all residents.”
Life after council
Blackburn, Smith, and Outhit said they’re looking forward to the next stages of their careers post-council, even if they’re uncertain what they’ll do.
“I’m blowing the dust off my resume and seeing what’s out there,” Blackburn said. “I certainly could see myself as an executive director of a non-profit.”
“I jokingly say I’m too young and too poor to do nothing,” Outhit said. “We’ll see what comes next.”
“I’ll be on the job hunt,” Smith said. “If anyone has some jobs for me, please send me an email and let me know.”
For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Air Canada begins preparations for shutdown due to 'inflexible' union demands
Air Canada is finalizing plans to suspend most of its operations, likely beginning Sunday, as talks with the pilot union are nearing an impasse over 'inflexible' wage demands, the country's largest airline said on Monday.
Former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard's long-delayed sentencing expected today
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard is expected to be sentenced for his sexual assault convictions today, after multiple delays in the case that have stretched for months.
PWHL unveils team nicknames and logos entering women's hockey league's second season
In a process nearly a year in the making, the Professional Women’s Hockey League on Monday unveiled the nicknames and logos for each of its six franchises entering its second season.
Justin Trudeau may be in for an earful as he meets with caucus in B.C.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may be bracing for an earful from his caucus when Liberal MPs gather in Nanaimo, B.C. today to plot their strategy for the coming election year.
Trial begins over Texas 'Trump Train' highway confrontation
A federal trial is set to begin Monday over claims that supporters of former U.S. president Donald Trump threatened and harassed a Biden-Harris campaign bus in Texas four years ago, disrupting the campaign on the last day of early voting.
Hunt widens for man who allegedly threw scalding coffee on baby
A man wanted for allegedly throwing scalding coffee on a baby in an unprovoked attack at a park in the northern Australian state of Queensland is now the subject of an international manhunt.
A golden eagle has attacked a toddler and 3 others in Norway
A young golden eagle attacked a toddler in Norway, clawing her so badly that she needed stitches, in what an ornithologist says is likely the bird's fourth such attack on humans in the past week.
Apple's upcoming iPhone will catapult the tech trendsetter into the age of AI
Apple's ubiquitous iPhone is about to break new ground with a shift into artificial intelligence that will do everything from smartening up its frequently dim-witted assistant Siri to creating customized emojis on the fly.
'Shogun' wins record-breaking 14 Emmys at Creative Arts ceremony as Jamie Lee Curtis gets her first
'Shogun' won the most Emmys ever for a single season of a television series with 14 at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday night, while 'The Bear' won seven including best guest actress in a comedy series for Jamie Lee Curtis.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard's long-delayed sentencing expected today
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard is expected to be sentenced for his sexual assault convictions today, after multiple delays in the case that have stretched for months.
-
PWHL unveils team nicknames and logos entering women's hockey league's second season
In a process nearly a year in the making, the Professional Women’s Hockey League on Monday unveiled the nicknames and logos for each of its six franchises entering its second season.
-
Man struck and killed by vehicle in North York: police
A man has died in hospital after he was reportedly struck by a vehicle in North York, Toronto police say.
Calgary
-
Senior dead after being hit by car in Airdrie
Airdrie RCMP are investigating after a 72-year-old man was struck and killed early Sunday morning.
-
Calgary's water use back in 'unsustainable' territory
After dipping below the threshold of unsustainable water usage for one day, Calgary is back up into the red area.
-
Judge expected to sentence protesters at Coutts border protest
A judge is expected to hand down sentences today for two men convicted for their roles in the 2022 Coutts, Alta., border blockade.
Edmonton
-
'Beautiful in its own way': New forest emerges in Jasper National Park, bringing protection and new opportunities
Charred stumps and the remains of fire-ravaged trees still cover large tracts of land on the Jasper landscape, but life is returning quickly down below.
-
'It's morally wrong': A rural Alberta town reacts to homeless shelter closure
At the end of a side street in Slave Lake, Alta., Lynn Bowes looks at a grey job-site trailer with boarded-up windows and doors that once operated as her town's only homeless shelter.
-
Air Canada begins preparations for shutdown due to 'inflexible' union demands
Air Canada is finalizing plans to suspend most of its operations, likely beginning Sunday, as talks with the pilot union are nearing an impasse over 'inflexible' wage demands, the country's largest airline said on Monday.
Montreal
-
Unions face uphill battle organizing Amazon warehouses in Canada: experts
Unions trying to organize at Amazon workplaces across Canada are facing a series of hurdles, including legal challenges and alleged anti-union tactics from the e-commerce giant.
-
PWHL reveals names, logos for all six franchises ahead of second season
The Professional Women’s Hockey League has unveiled long-awaited team names and logos for all six franchises.
-
Man targeted by gunfire in Longueuil
A man in his 20s was the target of gunfire in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore.
Ottawa
-
Federal employees now required to be in the office 3 days a week
As tens of thousands of public servants return to the office for a minimum of three days a week this week, public service unions continue to oppose the federal government's new hybrid work policy.
-
PWHL unveils Ottawa Charge team name and logo
Ottawa's professional women's hockey team will be called the Charge.
-
OC Transpo insists capacity is 'sufficient' to meet demand as public service workers return to the office
The head of OC Transpo insists there is "sufficient additional capacity" available on OC Transpo buses and the O-Train as federal public servants return to the office this week.
London
-
Pedestrian dragged by vehicle
Owen Sound police are searching for witnesses after a pedestrian was dragged by a vehicle.
-
video
video ‘Not checking out yet’: Woman with incurable cancer vows to keep fighting
Heather Appleton just renewed her passport for another ten years. “I’m not checking out yet,” said Appleton, 61, who has the incurable cancer, Multiple Myeloma.
-
Arrests made in Sarnia break and enter investigation
Sarnia police officers have arrested two suspects after a break and enter investigation.
Barrie
-
Barrie new garbage collection begins in September 2025
The City of Barrie's new-style garbage collection begins in 2025.
-
United Way wants to keep people in their homes
The Simcoe Muskoka United Way is creating a Home Relief Bank to help people stay in their homes.
-
CKVR alumni reunite
Familiar faces were brought back together as more than a hundred CKVR alumni gathered at Donaleigh's Irish Public House Saturday night for a special reunion.
Northern Ontario
-
54-year-old G1 driver did not have required ignition interlock, crashes vehicle on Hwy. 11, police say
Ontario Provincial Police say a 54-year-old novice driver was travelling with drugs and without a required ignition interlock device or a qualified driver in the vehicle when it ended up in the ditch off Highway 11 last month, leading to multiple charges including impaired driving.
-
Sudbury police continue to investigate teen's disappearance 11 years later
Wednesday marks 11 years since Sudbury teen Meagan Pilon was reported missing and police are appealing to the public again for information.
-
Does the Manitoulin Island swing bridge need replacing sooner rather than later?
Another politician has added his voice to the call to have the timeline to build a new bridge in Little Current to connect Manitoulin Island to the mainland sped up.
Kitchener
-
Over 200 firearms seized in weapons investigation: Waterloo Regional Police
According to police, during a traffic stop in Waterloo, officers noticed firearms and ammunition inside the vehicle.
-
Grieving mother planning peaceful protest at Rockwood OPP station
Faye Dzikewich continues to fight for answers for her 36-year-old son, who died after spending the night in an Ontario Provincial Police cell in Rockwood, Ont.
-
At least 16 vehicles stolen from Cambridge in just over three weeks
More than a dozen vehicles have been stolen from Cambridge since mid-August.
Windsor
-
Fire crews investigating blaze at former Windsor school
Windsor fire was on scene of a blaze at a former school on Norman Road Sunday afternoon.
-
One dead following collision on Lauzon Parkway and Lauzon Line
One person has died following a collision Saturday night.
-
Car fire leads to impaired charges: OPP
The Essex County OPP have laid charges following a single vehicle collision and car fire.
Winnipeg
-
Former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard's long-delayed sentencing expected today
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard is expected to be sentenced for his sexual assault convictions today, after multiple delays in the case that have stretched for months.
-
Indigenous leaders mourn loss of ‘warrior’ Grand Chief Cathy Merrick
Indigenous leaders came together Saturday to honour the life and legacy of Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Cathy Merrick.
-
A frenzy of fur and fuzz as the Teddy Bears' Picnic makes its return
A cavalcade of teddy bears and the kids who love them made a return to Assiniboine Park Sunday.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan's police watchdog investigating after death on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation
Saskatchewan's Serious Incident Response (SIRT) is investigating after a man died as a result of police action on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation.
-
Air Canada begins preparations for shutdown due to 'inflexible' union demands
Air Canada is finalizing plans to suspend most of its operations, likely beginning Sunday, as talks with the pilot union are nearing an impasse over 'inflexible' wage demands, the country's largest airline said on Monday.
-
Queen City Marathon returns to Regina
Regina's annual Queen City Marathon took place on Sunday, and it attracted quite the crowd. The start and finish line at the Conexus Arts Centre hosted people of all skill levels looking to try their hand at a race.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan's police watchdog investigating after death on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation
Saskatchewan's Serious Incident Response (SIRT) is investigating after a man died as a result of police action on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation.
-
Online fundraisers launch for victims after Saskatoon student set on fire
Online fundraisers have been launched to support the victims of an incident that saw a student set on fire at Evan Hardy Collegiate on Thursday.
-
Annual walk held in memory of Baeleigh Maurice in Saskatoon
Three years have gone by since the death of nine-year-old Baeleigh Maurice at the intersection of 33rd St. W. and Avenue G. Three years marked by court dates, committee meetings, and pleas to the city to improve safety conditions.
Vancouver
-
'It's terrifying': B.C. business owner fears store being targeted after latest break-in attempt
An attempted break-in to a Metro Vancouver business was caught on camera this weekend, leaving the owner with a terrifying sense of déjà vu.
-
B.C. man on the hook for strata's $15K in legal fees, tribunal finds
The "volume and severity" of complaints against a B.C. condo owner for violating building bylaws were sufficient to justify hiring a lawyer to handle them, a tribunal has ruled, dismissing the man's bid to be let off the hook for $15,000 in legal fees.
-
Relief from hazy skies coming to Metro Vancouver: regional district
Metro Vancouver has been under hazy skies due to wildfire smoke wafting into the region from the U.S, but conditions are expected to change Monday.
Vancouver Island
-
Dog mauled to death in B.C. yard after 3 pit bulls jump fence: police
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
B.C. man on the hook for strata's $15K in legal fees, tribunal finds
The "volume and severity" of complaints against a B.C. condo owner for violating building bylaws were sufficient to justify hiring a lawyer to handle them, a tribunal has ruled, dismissing the man's bid to be let off the hook for $15,000 in legal fees.
-
B.C. First Nation offers reward for information in missing woman case
Mounties in Northern B.C. have set up a dedicated tip line as part of their ongoing investigation into the disappearance of an Indigenous woman two months ago.
Kelowna
-
Dog mauled to death in B.C. yard after 3 pit bulls jump fence: police
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder 1 year after Smithers, B.C., shooting
Mounties in northwestern B.C. say they have arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting almost exactly a year after it occurred.
-
Charges laid in hit-and-run that killed Kelowna teen
A man has now been charged for his alleged role in a hit-and-run that killed a teenager in Kelowna, B.C., last fall.