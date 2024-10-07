'I still have this dream': N.S. musician releases long-awaited debut album
Cape Breton native Kyle Mischiek is grateful his younger self pursued his dream, as it allowed him to grow in the music industry.
“I’m so thankful for that kid up there dancing and doing all that crazy stuff because he just didn’t care what anyone thought and he just had this dream and now he’s me,” Mischiek told CTV News Atlantic’s Katie Kelly on Monday. “I still have this dream and I’m still going. It’s been such a cool ride.”
Mischiek, known as sunsetto, recently released his debut record.
“I probably wrote 80 songs just for the album and it’s an 11-song album,” he said. “I would say it’s very alternative pop. Very rooted in songwriting because of my East Coast songwriting kind of upbringing.”
The album, called “The Sun, the Moon and the Big Machine,” came out last Friday.
“It’s a deep title to me,” he said. “The sun is like love and energy, and the moon is like a dream. The big machine is like the internet.
“It’s this culmination of just how I, like, look at life and everything.”
Mischiek hopes to connect with listeners on a human level with his songs.
“My dream would be just people hear a song I made and…not necessarily be like, ‘Oh, he made a great song,’ or, ‘That’s a great song.’ I just want people to like, ‘I love this song.’
“That is such a special connection to have with another human.”
For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Hurricane Milton strengthens into a Category 5 storm. Florida orders evacuations
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Hurricane Milton strengthens into a Category 5 storm. Florida orders evacuations
Hurricane Milton strengthens into a Category 5 storm off Mexico and threatens Florida, forecasters say.
'Selfish billionaire': Chip Wilson's mansion vandalized after political sign erected outside
Days after a political sign was erected outside Chip Wilson's Vancouver mansion, the waterfront property has been vandalized with graffiti.
Hurricane Milton has been upgraded to a Category 5 storm. What does that mean?
Hurricane Milton quickly intensified to a Category 5 storm on Monday, reaching the most dangerous rank on what's known as the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
Canadians head for higher ground as threat of Hurricane Milton nears Florida's Gulf Coast
The contents of entire homes have been kicked to the curb in one south Tampa neighbourhood. Piles of garbage bags, broken trees and waterlogged furniture serve as reminders of how unforgiving nature can be.
Two people injured in apparent road rage incident, shooting in Toronto
Two people are in hospital after they were chased and shot at in what appears to be an act of road rage before eventually flipping their car while trying to escape, police say.
Sammy Basso, longest living survivor of rare rapid-aging disease progeria, dies at 28
Sammy Basso, who was the longest living survivor of the rare genetic disease progeria, has died at the age of 28, the Italian Progeria Association said on Sunday.
Senior charged after minivan set ablaze outside Vancouver City Hall
The day after a minivan was set ablaze outside Vancouver City Hall, a 78-year-old man has been criminally charged.
Canadian soldier wins compensation for cancer linked to burn pits after Veterans Affairs denied claim
A Canadian soldier who was exposed to toxic chemicals from burn pits while serving in Afghanistan has been awarded full medical compensation for testicular cancer after Veterans Affairs initially denied his claim.
A Canadian woman was recently diagnosed with scurvy. Here are the factors tied to the disease
Scurvy is not just an archaic diagnosis of 18th-century seafarers and doctors should watch for possible cases, according to researchers following a recent case.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'Incredibly painful': Toronto's Jewish community marking one year since Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel
Toronto’s Jewish community is coming together to mourn and is calling for allyship as it marks one year since the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks on Israel that triggered a war that is still raging on.
-
Two people injured in apparent road rage incident, shooting in Toronto
Two people are in hospital after they were chased and shot at in what appears to be an act of road rage before eventually flipping their car while trying to escape, police say.
-
Person of interest in 3 Ontario homicides 'not connected to any of the offences,' say police
A woman whom police sought to identify in connection with a series of homicides in Hamilton, Niagara Falls, and Toronto is “not connected to any of the offences,” say investigators.
Calgary
-
'Like a war zone': Victim of Calgary townhome explosion speaks out
Less than 48 hours after his Monterey Park townhome was gutted by a fiery explosion, Calgarian Owen DeFoe returned on Monday to see what was left.
-
Fatal motorcycle crash in S.E. Calgary leaves boy, 17, dead
A 17-year-old boy was killed in a motorcycle crash in southeast Calgary over the weekend.
-
Officer reprimanded for role in surveillance scandal involving former MLA Shannon Phillips
A Lethbridge police officer involved in a scandal involving former Lethbridge New Democrat MLA Shannon Phillips has been reprimanded.
Edmonton
-
Man charged with kidnapping in northern Alberta domestic violence case: RCMP
A Grande Prairie man has been charged with kidnapping after an assault on Sunday.
-
Alberta looking for Jasper wildfire compensation because it started on federal land
Provincial ministers testified before the House of Commons on Monday, asking the federal government to pay for the cost of the Jasper wildfire.
-
Alberta opens appointments for annual flu, COVID-19, RSV vaccines
Albertans can start booking their annual flu and COVID shots as of Monday, with appointments beginning next week.
Montreal
-
Montrealers mourn and protest to mark Oct. 7
Montreal students and supporters showed their grief and anger at protests and vigils as they marked the anniversary of the current war between Israel and Gaza.
-
Celine Dion intros Cowboys v. Steelers Sunday Night Football, gets drenched in Gatorade
Celine Dion introduced the marquee Dallas Cowboys - Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday Night Football game before getting drenched by orange Gatorade.
-
McGill agrees to drop legal challenge of law faculty union, ending strike
McGill University has agreed to drop a legal challenge of its law faculty's right to unionize, bringing an official end to a strike during which law professors walked off the job for more than five weeks this fall.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Renfrew County school bus drivers and transportation authority reach tentative agreement
The Renfrew County Joint Transportation Consortium (RCJTC) and school bus operators have reached a contract agreement in principle.
-
'The mood is solemn': Ottawa's Jewish community marks anniversary of Oct. 7 Hamas attack
An event was held in Ottawa to honour the victims on the anniversary of the worst attack against Jewish people since the Holocaust.
-
Police investigating discovery of a body along Barrhaven road
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating after a body was found along a road in Barrhaven. Emergency crews responded to a report of a deceased person at approximately 10:15 a.m. Monday in the 3100 block of Greenbank Road, at Strandherd Drive.
London
-
Suspects wanted in armed home invasion in southeast London
London police are investigating a break and enter and shooting incident that happened this past weekend and are looking for the two suspects involved.
-
'Extremely disappointed': Family of homicide victim storms out of courtroom as Judge reads decision
Emotions have boiled over after a judge acquitted two out of three defendants in a manslaughter case, while the third accused has since died
-
Toronto Maple Leafs send Easton Cowan back to London Knights
The London Knights have just become instant favourites for another Ontario Hockey League (OHL) championship.
Barrie
-
Loose wheel causes collision on Highway 400
One person was taken to the hospital with what police describe as minor injuries after a loose wheel caused a collision on Highway 400 in Bradford on Monday.
-
Oro-Medonte home considered a loss after fire
The cause of a fire that caused significant damage to a home in Oro-Medonte over the weekend is under investigation.
-
Driver airlifted to hospital after serious crash in Caledon
One person suffered serious injuries in a collision in Caledon Monday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. side-by-side driver killed, passenger suffers serious injuries
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash of a side-by-side off-road vehicle east of Parry Sound that killed one and injured another Friday.
-
Teacher charged with sex assault of a minor in northwestern Ont.
A teacher working on a First Nation in northwestern Ontario has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor.
-
Former North Bay Battalion player, 23, passes away after cancer battle
The North Bay Battalion hockey team is mourning the loss of a former player who died at 23 after a battle with cancer.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo, Ont. tech company responds to surveillance, spyware allegations
In September, CTV News Kitchener reported on Sandvine's deals with autocratic governments, including Egypt, where its tech reportedly helped inject spyware into the devices of government critics.
-
'That is not the Corey that I know': Character witnesses speak at disgraced Guelph Police officer's penalty hearing
The penalty hearing for Guelph Police constable Corey McArthur has heard from two character witnesses, both supporting an eventual return to policing for the officer who has admitted to assaulting a teen who was handcuffed to a hospital bed.
-
Stabbing in Cambridge sends 2 to hospital; 2 suspects sought
Waterloo Regional Police say two groups of people met in the area of Eagle Street North and Laurel Street, and a dispute occurred.
Windsor
-
Ambassador Bridge 'temporarily closed' due to incident
The Ambassador Bridge border crossing is ‘temporarily closed’, according to the Canada Border Services Agency website.
-
‘October 7th is a really difficult day’: Windsor residents commemorate first anniversary of Israel-Hamas War
On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led militants launched air and ground attacks on Israel, killing nearly 1,200 and taking more than 250 hostages.
-
Make sure your smoke alarms work for you this National Fire Prevention Week
On the first day of National Fire Prevention Week, Windsor Fire and Rescue Services is issuing an urgent call to action to ensure every home has working smoke alarms.
Winnipeg
-
20 years for disgraced football coach convicted of sexual assault
A disgraced Winnipeg high school football coach convicted of sexual assault and luring will spend 20 years behind bars.
-
Shared Health warns of delays if worker strike happens in Manitoba
Shared Health said Manitobans could expect longer wait times in emergency departments if a strike among health-care support workers goes ahead Tuesday.
-
Police arrest two people in missing woman's death, still searching for third suspect
Winnipeg police have arrested two people and are searching for a third in the death of a woman who was last seen in October 2023.
Regina
-
'I have to catch it': Regina resident says city tree is the root of basement flooding issues
Regina resident Murray Yagelniski says a city-owned tree on his property is the root of the issue behind his basement flooding.
-
Sask NDP tear into AIMS system rollout, say costs have risen to $203 million
The Saskatchewan NDP says the province's troubled payment and scheduling system for healthcare is only half implemented and has costed taxpayers nearly triple its original price tag so far.
-
Sask. non-profit making its case to the Supreme Court that provincial jail policy violates the Charter
The John Howard Society of Saskatchewan will appear in front of the Supreme Court of Canada on Tuesday challenging a regulation that it says lets correctional workers discipline inmates without sufficient proof.
Saskatoon
-
Surge in homelessness and public drug use a result of Sask. government policy: Prairie Harm Reduction
Saskatoon’s Prairie Harm Reduction (PHR) says a staff member arrived to work on Thursday morning to find someone at its doorstep, unresponsive from a suspected drug overdose.
-
Sask. care home worker charged with sexually assaulting residents still awaiting a trial date
A 36-year-old woman accused of sexually assaulting, physically assaulting and threatening residents at a Saskatchewan care home, was not in court when her matters were spoken to Monday afternoon.
-
Mayor hopeful Block lays out affordability plan for rapidly growing Saskatoon
Saskatoon mayoral candidate Cynthia Block says the city needs a new deal with Ottawa to keep life affordable.
Vancouver
-
Driver in fatal Surrey bus stop crash likely impaired by drugs: RCMP
A driver who crashed into a Surrey bus stop, killing one man sitting on a bench, was likely impaired by drugs, according to an update from police Monday.
-
One of the last remaining places to buy fireworks imposes new ban
The Squamish Nation has implemented a ban prohibiting the sale, use and possession of fireworks on reserve land.
-
Senior charged after minivan set ablaze outside Vancouver City Hall
The day after a minivan was set ablaze outside Vancouver City Hall, a 78-year-old man has been criminally charged.
Vancouver Island
-
Police investigating suspected homicide on northern Vancouver Island
Major crime investigators have been called to the scene of a suspected homicide in the northern Vancouver Island community of Port Hardy.
-
Cyber breach at B.C. First Nations Health Authority exposed TB tests, insurance data
The First Nations Health Authority in British Columbia says online hackers gained access to an array of personal information including medical test results and insurance claims during a cybersecurity breach last May.
-
Canadian soldier wins compensation for cancer linked to burn pits after Veterans Affairs denied claim
A Canadian soldier who was exposed to toxic chemicals from burn pits while serving in Afghanistan has been awarded full medical compensation for testicular cancer after Veterans Affairs initially denied his claim.
Kelowna
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
-
Eby promises $75 million rural health loan forgiveness plan at Okanagan campaign stop
NDP Leader David Eby is promising to offer a $75-million loan forgiveness program to entice doctors, nurses and heath professionals to expand health-care services in rural British Columbia.
-
Several 'aggressors' arrested after B.C. teen swarmed, B.C. RCMP say
Three young suspects have been arrested in connection with a swarming attack on a teenager in B.C.'s Okanagan last week – and authorities have asked the public to stop circulating disturbing videos of the incident.