'I still have this dream': N.S. musician releases long-awaited debut album

Cape Breton native Kyle Mischiek is grateful his younger self pursued his dream, as it allowed him to grow in the music industry.

“I’m so thankful for that kid up there dancing and doing all that crazy stuff because he just didn’t care what anyone thought and he just had this dream and now he’s me,” Mischiek told CTV News Atlantic’s Katie Kelly on Monday. “I still have this dream and I’m still going. It’s been such a cool ride.”

Mischiek, known as sunsetto, recently released his debut record.

“I probably wrote 80 songs just for the album and it’s an 11-song album,” he said. “I would say it’s very alternative pop. Very rooted in songwriting because of my East Coast songwriting kind of upbringing.”

The album, called “The Sun, the Moon and the Big Machine,” came out last Friday.

“It’s a deep title to me,” he said. “The sun is like love and energy, and the moon is like a dream. The big machine is like the internet.

“It’s this culmination of just how I, like, look at life and everything.”

Mischiek hopes to connect with listeners on a human level with his songs.

“My dream would be just people hear a song I made and…not necessarily be like, ‘Oh, he made a great song,’ or, ‘That’s a great song.’ I just want people to like, ‘I love this song.’

“That is such a special connection to have with another human.”

