'If the patient couldn’t pay, we wouldn’t turn them away': N.B.’s only abortion clinic closing
After years of ups and downs, New Brunswick’s only clinic that provides procedural abortions outside of a hospital setting is closing.
Originally known as the Morgentaler clinic, the building in downtown Fredericton was taken over by Dr. Adrien Edgar a decade ago and renamed “Clinic 554.”
Dr. Edgar continued to provide reproductive and abortion services as well as operating as a family medicine practice, seeing upwards of 3,000 patients. But abortions provided outside of hospitals in New Brunswick are not covered by Medicare, and Edgar says many patients could not pay the $700-to-$850 fee.
In a news conference on the steps of the New Brunswick Legislature Wednesday, the physician said that’s not feasible anymore, and announced the clinic would be closing as of Feb. 1.
New Brunswick provides abortion services at the Moncton Hospital, the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton and the Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst. Since 2017, the abortion pill Mifepristone has been available to New Brunswickers with a prescription.
In a 2023 study, researchers at the University of New Brunswick found more than 1,000 abortions were provided by the clinic between 2015 and 2022.
The study stated: “Clinic 554 provided $52,245 of pro bono work between 2015 and 2022 to ensure access to abortion was maintained. For each person who needed pro bono assistance, the clinic provided on average $439.03.”
Because of these costs, Edgar says the work isn’t financially sustainable.
“We have no funding so we're perpetually losing money, It's never been a service that makes money for anyone, it's filling a gap for people because in my heart I believe that's the right thing to do,” he said. “If the patient couldn't pay, we wouldn't turn them away, we don't believe in that.”
The clinic’s building was sold in 2022. Edgar rented space from the new owners and continued to provide abortion care one day a week, but said as of Wednesday, that ends.
“It is devastating that after 30 years of work and advocacy, we are losing a vital health-care service,” said Reproductive Justice New Brunswick representative Sophie Lavoie.
Liberal leader Susan Holt says it’s not a surprise.
“It's not a surprise because we've watched this government improve access to cataract surgeries and not do the same for abortion clinics because this government doesn't want to touch this issue and provide access to health care for New Brunswickers,” she said.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israel and Lebanon are prepping for a war neither wants, but many fear it's becoming inevitable
The prospect of a full-scale war between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia terrifies people on both sides of the border, but some see it as an inevitable fallout from Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza.
'He thought it was the flu,' says widow of man who died of strep A
A New Brunswick widow is urging Canadians with symptoms of strep A to get tested or go to the hospital so that other families don’t have to deal with a loss like hers did.
400K seniors approved for dental care program as applications set to open for more Canadians
Applications for the federal government's new dental insurance program are about to open up to more Canadians.
Real estate receiverships on the rise as projects stall
From one of Canada’s tallest condo towers to bare tracts of land, residential development projects across the country are increasingly being pushed into receivership.
Here are the 5 Canadian cities with the fewest low-cost rental units: report
Rental vacancy rates are the lowest in the country leaving renters in some Canadians cities priced out. Here are the least affordable places to rent.
Possible sanctions beyond case for hockey players facing 2018 sex assault charges
The five players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team facing sexual assault charges also have the potential to encounter further sanctions regardless of the outcome of their case.
New 50 billion-euro aid package for Ukraine despite Hungary's veto threat
The leaders of the 27 European Union countries sealed a deal Thursday to provide Ukraine with a new 50-billion-euro support package despite Hungary's weeks of threats to veto the move.
Woman sentenced 6 years in prison for US$6M online romance scam
Nelly Idowu, 39, is one of four defendants sentenced for the two-year scheme that defrauded dozens of victims out of millions of dollars.
Flames all-star Elias Lindholm departs in trade to Canucks
The Calgary Flames traded all-star Elias Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Real estate receiverships on the rise as projects stall
From one of Canada’s tallest condo towers to bare tracts of land, residential development projects across the country are increasingly being pushed into receivership.
-
Chow to trim tax hike to 9.5 per cent in Toronto budget set to be unveiled Thursday
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is set to unveil a budget Thursday that includes a 9.5 per cent tax bump for homeowners.
-
85-offer bidding war comes to an end with Mississauga house sold
A three-bedroom house in Mississauga sold for just under $1 million on Monday after receiving 85 offers.
Calgary
-
'I felt extremely scared': Alberta man recounts random attack outside Tsuut'ina Nation shopping centre
An Alberta man is speaking out after he was brutally attacked outside a shopping centre on the Tsuut'ina First Nation earlier this month.
-
Flames all-star Elias Lindholm departs in trade to Canucks
The Calgary Flames traded all-star Elias Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night.
-
Alberta to require parental consent for name, pronoun changes at school
Premier Danielle Smith has announced a raft of changes affecting transgender Albertans, including requiring parental consent for students 15 and under who want to change their names or pronouns at school.
Montreal
-
'Stop scapegoating the English community in Quebec,' says Lametti in farewell speech to Parliament
In his farewell speech in Parliament, former Justice Minister David Lametti made a veiled critique of Premier François Legault's use of the notwithstanding clause for the language law known as Bill 96 and said that anglophones shouldn't be blamed for the status of French in Quebec.
-
Know your rights when it comes to lease renewals, say Montreal officials
Lease renewal season is upon us, and municipal officials want tenants to know their rights.
-
Quebec minimum wage increasing on May 1
Quebec's minimum wage will increase by 50 cents to $15.75 an hour beginning May 1. The Labour Department says it is hiking the minimum wage by a little more than three per cent because of the economic uncertainty in the retail and restaurant sectors.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to require parental consent for name, pronoun changes at school
Premier Danielle Smith has announced a raft of changes affecting transgender Albertans, including requiring parental consent for students 15 and under who want to change their names or pronouns at school.
-
Opposition calls for private electric system report to Alberta minister to be made public
Alberta's Official Opposition is calling on the provincial government to be more transparent when it comes to the future of electricity generation and supply.
-
Drought conditions spark government action, raise questions over wildfire response
With parts of Alberta gripped by severe drought, fire chiefs across the province are asking the government to share its strategy for fighting wildfires this year.
Northern Ontario
-
Truck similar to missing Sudbury politician's vehicle last seen heading to Lively
Police in Greater Sudbury are continuing their search for city councillor Michael Vagnini, 62, who hasn’t been seen since Jan. 27.
-
Without heat for a year, northern Ont. tenant tired of promises that it will be fixed
A tenant in Timmins says her small apartment building has been without heat for around a year — and she’s been struggling to get her landlord to fix the issue.
-
Cochrane mayor sanctioned by town council, despite protests of innocence
Town council in Cochrane voted this week that Mayor Peter Politis should go without pay for three months for harassing and bullying two staff members.
London
-
Two dead after apparent murder-suicide in Central Elgin
Sources say an OPP investigation was launched after the discovery of two bodies in a Central Elgin home.
-
Five hockey players facing criminal charges in connection to alleged sexual assault
The fallout continues to surround the Hockey Canada sexual assault scandal, which has several prominent National Hockey League players facing criminal charges.
-
TVDSB, LDCSB change date of upcoming PA day to align with rare total solar eclipse
Local school boards are changing the date of an upcoming PA day in order to align with a rare total solar eclipse, which is set to bathe the region in darkness in early April.
Winnipeg
-
More than 400 kg of methamphetamine seized at Manitoba border; largest seizure in Prairie history
The Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) seized 406 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine at a southern Manitoba border crossing earlier this month.
-
Man shot in face, has groceries robbed: Winnipeg police
Two teenagers have been charged after they allegedly shot a man with an airgun while trying to rob groceries at a bus stop
-
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Registration for city spring swimming and rec programs begin this month
Registration for spring swimming lessons and recreational activities in the City of Ottawa will begin in mid-February.
-
'I'm appalled': Shoppers react to grocery price increases on the horizon
The cost of groceries in Canada is reaching a tipping point, forcing many across the country to change their shopping habits or their diets.
-
OPP charge 5 people with murder in death of Quinte West teen
Ontario Provincial Police say five people are facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of a 17-year-old in Trenton in early January.
Saskatoon
-
James Smith inquest asks police to prioritize warrants for repeat domestic violence offenders
The jury from the inquest into one of Canada’s most brutal mass killings suggested changes to release conditions, prison programming and police practices it says could help prevent future violence.
-
Two people seriously injured in Sask. industrial building collapse
Saskatoon police and fire department are on the scene following an industrial building collapse in the Evergreen Neighbourhood.
-
Saskatoon Brier royalty will be cheering on teams at this weekend's provincial qualifier, the Tankard
Saskatchewan’s best curlers are in Saskatoon for the 2024 SaskTel Men’s Tankard at the Nutana Curling Club.
Vancouver
-
Canucks trade Kuzmenko for Flames' Lindholm
The Vancouver Canucks have acquired centre Elias Lindholm in a trade with the Calgary Flames, the teams announced Wednesday evening.
-
B.C. information commissioner slams long waits for FOI requests
British Columbia’s information and privacy commissioner is warning the provincial government of the risks of increasing waits for freedom of information requests – and of flouting its own rules.
-
20 BC Ferries vessels undergoing retrofits this year, company says
BC Ferries says its fleet maintenance plan for 2024 aims to keep as many vessels online for the peak summer travel period as possible.
Regina
-
James Smith inquest asks police to prioritize warrants for repeat domestic violence offenders
The jury from the inquest into one of Canada’s most brutal mass killings suggested changes to release conditions, prison programming and police practices it says could help prevent future violence.
-
Poll shows deepening support for Sask. teachers from those affected by strikes
As Saskatchewan teachers prepare to return to the picket lines once again, those who have been financially impacted by the recent strikes are in support of the teachers overwhelmingly.
-
Sask. MLA Greg Lawrence charged with assault
The Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) has revealed that Saskatchewan MLA Greg Lawrence is currently facing assault charges.
Vancouver Island
-
20 BC Ferries vessels undergoing retrofits this year, company says
BC Ferries says its fleet maintenance plan for 2024 aims to keep as many vessels online for the peak summer travel period as possible.
-
'Pushing the envelope': Collaboration between UVic and Bombardier looking to make jet aviation more sustainable
The design of an experimental flight test vehicle at the University of Victoria’s Centre for Aerospace Research in North Saanich is looking to change the face of business jet aviation around the world.
-
B.C. organized crime investigation prompts raid on Langford clubhouse
Dozens of heavily armed police officers from multiple agencies raided the clubhouse of a Langford, B.C., motorcycle club Wednesday, one of several Greater Victoria properties caught up in a drug trafficking and organized crime investigation.