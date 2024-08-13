Inmate dies at New Brunswick penitentiary

An inmate died at Dorchester Penitentiary in New Brunswick on Saturday.

According to a news release from the penitentiary, William Best was serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder and robbery. The sentence began on June 28, 2005.

The release did not provide information on the possible cause of Best’s death. Correctional Service of Canada will review the incident.

His next of kin have been notified.

