Inmate hospitalized after assault an N.B. institution

An inmate was hospitalized after an assault at the Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B., last week.

According to a news release from Correctional Service Canada, the assault happened at the maximum-security federal institution on April 10. The injured inmate received an evaluation and was taken to an outside hospital for treatment.

The release says the attackers were identified and the RCMP, along with the institution, are investigating the incident.

“In order to improve practices aimed at preventing this type of incident, the Correctional Service of Canada will review the circumstances of the incident and take the appropriate measures,” the release says.

