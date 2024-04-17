ATLANTIC
More

    • Inmate hospitalized after assault an N.B. institution

    Atlantic Institution is a federal maximum-security facility located in Renous, N.B. seen on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan) Atlantic Institution is a federal maximum-security facility located in Renous, N.B. seen on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
    Share

    An inmate was hospitalized after an assault at the Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B., last week.

    According to a news release from Correctional Service Canada, the assault happened at the maximum-security federal institution on April 10. The injured inmate received an evaluation and was taken to an outside hospital for treatment.

    The release says the attackers were identified and the RCMP, along with the institution, are investigating the incident.

    “In order to improve practices aimed at preventing this type of incident, the Correctional Service of Canada will review the circumstances of the incident and take the appropriate measures,” the release says.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter banned from NBA

    Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter has been handed a lifetime ban from The National Basketball Association (NBA) following an investigation which found he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors, the league says.

    Earthquake jolts southern Japan

    An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 hit southern Japan late on Wednesday, said the Japan Meteorological Agency, without issuing a tsunami warning.

    Ancient skeletons unearthed in France reveal Mafia-style killings

    More than 5,500 years ago, two women were tied up and probably buried alive in a ritual sacrifice, using a form of torture associated today with the Italian Mafia, according to an analysis of skeletons discovered at an archeological site in southwest France.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News