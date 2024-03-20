According to clinical psychologist Dayna Lee-Baggley, there are numerous options available to help people who are experiencing burnout.

“By giving them some well-established science early on,” said Lee-Baggley.

Greg Musselman knows the symptoms of burnout from firsthand experience.

“I think when you start losing the passion for what you were doing,” said Musselman.

A former sports broadcaster, Musselman is now an ordained minister.

He said burnout was wrecking his family life.

“One time I came home, and I heard my oldest daughter talking to one of her friends saying, ‘I’m not sure if my mom and dad are going to make it,’” said Musselman. “That was an eye-opener and I sought out some help, and I got some counselling.”

Lee-Baggley is tackling burnout with a new online app "Impact Me" to offer treatment and solutions.

“This is our way of trying to increase access to science-based information, credible information,” said Lee-Baggley. “To help people, help reduce their suffering and help them flourish.”

Each course segment on the app is five minutes or less.

“It tackles both what the individual can do, and what organizations can do to address systemic and cultural factors in burnout,” said Lee-Baggley.

Narrative Research recently surveyed 1,300 Atlantic Canadians. A lot of people are struggling with mental and physical health. Sixty-two per cent are satisfied with their work life balance, which can trigger burnout.

“Older people are feeling much more positive about the mental and physical health, and their work life and home life as well,” said Chapman, who added younger people age 18-to-34 are struggling. “Much more than older people.”

Lee-Baggley wants to help people build new habits around self-care.

She also said workplaces are now, more than before, prioritizing the mental health of their employees.

“The science is pretty clear on this,” said Lee-Baggley. “It helps with both productivity and engagement by employees.”

Lee-Baggley added it also reduces sick time and disability claims, and improves employee retention.