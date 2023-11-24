Inquest called for death at P.E.I. correctional centre

An inquest into the death of a man at a Prince Edward Island correctional centre will be held next week.

According to a Friday news release, Chief Coroner Dr. Brandon Webber will preside over the inquest into the death of Kenneth Hoddinott, who died while in custody at the Provincial Correctional Centre in Sleepy Hollow on Dec. 16, 2021.

The inquest will be held at the Sir Louis Henry Davies Law Courts in Charlottetown.

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.