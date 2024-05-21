ATLANTIC
    • Inquest to be held for man found dead in N.B. cell

    The Dalhousie Regional Correctional Centre is pictured. (Source: Google Maps) The Dalhousie Regional Correctional Centre is pictured. (Source: Google Maps)
    A coroner's inquest looking into the death of a man in a New Brunswick correctional centre two years ago will be held later this month.

    According to a news release from the New Brunswick government, Jason Barnaby-Gloade was found unresponsive in a cell at the Dalhousie Regional Correctional Centre on May 28, 2022. He was later pronounced dead at the Campbellton Regional Hospital.

    The inquest will be held from May 27 to 31 at the Campbellton courthouse. Deputy chief coroner Emily Caissy and a jury will hear from witnesses to determine the facts of Barnaby-Gloade’s death. The jury will also be able to make recommendations to prevent deaths under similar circumstances.

