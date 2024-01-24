Inquiry into P.E.I. councillor’s sign conduct to be held

A Prince Edward Island municipal councillor’s conduct and response to sanctions around a controversial sign will be the subject of an inquiry.

According to a Wednesday news release from Rob Lantz, minister of housing, land, and communities, John Robertson, a councillor in Murray Harbour, failed to comply with sanctions or resign from his role within an allotted time. The original deadline from the province was Dec. 31, 2023, but Robertson requested an extension.

“Legal services has advised the Department that the current legislation as written does not allow the Minister to make a final determination without carrying out an independent inquiry into the conduct of Mr. Robertson, regardless of the inquiry already conducted by the Rural Municipality of Murray Harbour,” Lantz writes. “I signed an Inquiry Order appointing Mr. Michael Drake of McInnes Cooper to carry out the inquiry into the conduct of Mr. Robertson and the response to sanctions.

“This matter has gone on for far too long and we do not want to delay the outcome of this situation any further. I have asked Mr. Drake to conduct his inquiry as quickly as possible while ensuring proper due diligence.”

Robertson attracted attention when he displayed a sign in October that read, "Truth: mass grave hoax" and "Reconciliation: Redeem Sir John A.'s integrity.”

The municipality censured Robertson after a third-party review found he violated the code of conduct. He was ordered to write a letter of apology and pay a $500 fine.

“The decision before me is unprecedented and one that cannot be taken lightly,” Lantz writes. “As a former municipal councillor, I respect and appreciate the role of democratically elected local governments. We need to follow the letter of the law concerning the Municipal Government Act so that we are confident a decision can hold up.”

The municipality of Murray Harbour has fewer than 300 people.

-With files from Jack Morse and the Canadian Press

