ATLANTIC
More

    • Inquiry into P.E.I. councillor’s sign conduct to be held

    The property in Murray Harbour, P.E.I., that featured a sign that called the discovery of mass graves at some Indian residential schools a hoax is shown. (Jack Morse/CTV Atlantic) The property in Murray Harbour, P.E.I., that featured a sign that called the discovery of mass graves at some Indian residential schools a hoax is shown. (Jack Morse/CTV Atlantic)
    Share

    A Prince Edward Island municipal councillor’s conduct and response to sanctions around a controversial sign will be the subject of an inquiry.

    According to a Wednesday news release from Rob Lantz, minister of housing, land, and communities, John Robertson, a councillor in Murray Harbour, failed to comply with sanctions or resign from his role within an allotted time. The original deadline from the province was Dec. 31, 2023, but Robertson requested an extension.

    “Legal services has advised the Department that the current legislation as written does not allow the Minister to make a final determination without carrying out an independent inquiry into the conduct of Mr. Robertson, regardless of the inquiry already conducted by the Rural Municipality of Murray Harbour,” Lantz writes. “I signed an Inquiry Order appointing Mr. Michael Drake of McInnes Cooper to carry out the inquiry into the conduct of Mr. Robertson and the response to sanctions.

    “This matter has gone on for far too long and we do not want to delay the outcome of this situation any further. I have asked Mr. Drake to conduct his inquiry as quickly as possible while ensuring proper due diligence.”

    Robertson attracted attention when he displayed a sign in October that read, "Truth: mass grave hoax" and "Reconciliation: Redeem Sir John A.'s integrity.”

    The municipality censured Robertson after a third-party review found he violated the code of conduct. He was ordered to write a letter of apology and pay a $500 fine.

    “The decision before me is unprecedented and one that cannot be taken lightly,” Lantz writes. “As a former municipal councillor, I respect and appreciate the role of democratically elected local governments. We need to follow the letter of the law concerning the Municipal Government Act so that we are confident a decision can hold up.”

    The municipality of Murray Harbour has fewer than 300 people.

    -With files from Jack Morse and the Canadian Press

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How the three-year cruise fell apart

    In April 2023, George Fox was gearing up for the adventure of a lifetime: a three-year cruise taking him around the world. The departure was set for Life at Sea’s inaugural cruise, slated to leave Istanbul on November 1.

    A list of mass killings in the United States this year

    The latest mass killing in the U.S. happened Sunday in Joliet, Illinois, where authorities say a 23-year-old man is suspected of shooting and killing eight people and injuring a ninth person in suburban Chicago before fatally shooting himself during a later confrontation with law enforcement in Texas.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News